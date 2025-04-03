Police actively searching for 8 year-old-boy

(CNS): The RCIPS has launched a search operation to find a missing eight year old boy, described as a vulnerable member of the community. Elijah Downs, was last seen leaving his home in Newlands around 3:40pm Wednesday, 2 April. He was wearing a dark grey shirt, dark blue shorts and black shoes. Elijah has short dark hair, a light brown complexion and a solid build. He is known to visit the Windsor Park area.

The RCIPS helicopter has been deployed to help find the little boy, alongside officers on the ground who are actively searching for him. Members of the community are asked to to report any sightings of Elijah to the police immediately, by calling 911.