Physiotherapist identified as cyclist killed in BT collision

Per Undheim

(CNS): Police have confirmed that the man killed around 6am on Easter Monday was Per Undheim (39), a Norwegian national who was living in Savannah and working as a physiotherapist for a private company. A keen all-round athlete and sportsman, Undheim specialised in treating those with sports injuries and persistent pain. He was pronounced dead at the hospital in George Town after he was taken there following a collision with a blue Subaru Forester on Bodden Town Road.

Police have arrested the driver on suspicion of causing Undheim’s death, but he has not yet been charged. The RCIPS expressed condolences to Undheim’s family and friends as they appealed again for people to come forward with information about the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via caymancrimestoppers.com.