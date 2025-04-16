Pharmacy ventilation fails to extract chemo med fumes

Pharmacy at the hospital in George Town

(CNS) The Health Services Authority (HSA) has launched an independent investigation into a ventilation issue at the pharmacy in the HSA hospital in George Town. Preliminary findings indicate that the equipment used to extract fumes during the preparation of chemotherapy medications was not connected to the external ventilation system as intended, according to a release from the HSA. This may have resulted in fumes accumulating within the area over a period of time.

The pharmacy at the HSA hospital was closed immediately to facilitate the investigation and will reopen when it can be confirmed that the environment is safe to resume operation.

The main pharmacy at the Smith Road Medical Centre remains fully operational. Its opening hours are Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 9:00pm, and Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Prescriptions may also be processed at our district health centres.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our staff and patients,” said HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood. “We are giving this matter our full attention and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the issue thoroughly and transparently.”

Staff have been notified directly, and occupational health and safety support is available for any employees who have concerns. The HSA has also partnered with an external expert to ensure the integrity of the investigation and any future remediation steps.

Deputy CEO Dr Vinton Douglas said, “While we await the findings from the investigation, we are committed to ensuring our staff are safe, supported and offered appropriate care.”

The HSA apologised for any disruption caused by the temporary closure of the hospital’s pharmacy and said it remains committed to the continuity of care and access to essential medications.

Officials said that further updates will be provided to the public as information becomes available.