Pet owners urged to use new dog-poo bins

Officials with the dog-poo bin at Seven Mile Beach (photo supplied)

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare and Control Unit and the PWD Parks, Cemeteries and Recreation Unit have installed 21 new dog-poo bins at high-traffic dog-walking areas across Grand Cayman, including the South Sound Boardwalk and Seven Mile Public Beach. The goal of the ‘Dog Waste Bin Initiative’ is to enhance public health and sanitation by providing proper receptacles for dog waste and to reduce disease transmission risks to both animals and humans.

It will also protect the natural environment and encourage legal compliance with proper waste disposal regulations. All dog owners and walkers are being encouraged to start using these designated bins for dog poo in accordance with the law.

“At the Department of Agriculture, we are committed to promoting responsible animal care and public safety, aligning with our long-term vision of a sustainable and healthy Cayman Islands,” said DoA Director Brian Crichlow.

He said the initiative “provides the necessary infrastructure to help dog owners properly dispose of waste, ensuring a cleaner and healthier Cayman for both residents and visitors. We urge dog owners to take full advantage of these facilities and help us protect our public spaces for future generations.”

DoA Veterinary Officer Dr Ashli Welcome said the project is an important step toward a cleaner and healthier Cayman Islands.

The bins can be found at the following locations:

West Bay:

WB Cemetery Beach Parking Lot (By Fire Station)

Christopher Columbus Beach Access

WB Cemetery/Beach – Across from Fire Station

Seven Mile Public Beach

Governor’s House Public Beach

Jefferson Public Beach Dock/Ramp

George Town:

Spotts Beach/Dock

Smith Cove Beach

South Sound “Consuelo” Beach

South Sound Boardwalk

South Sound Cemetery Beach

Bodden Town:

Newlands Dock/Ramp

Coe-Wood Beach/Dock/Ramp

Governor Russell’s Beach

North Side:

Starfish Point Beach/Dock

Cayman Kai (Miller’s) Public Beach

Kaibo Public Beach/Dock/Ramp

Old Robin Road Beach

East End: