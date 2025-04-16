Pet owners urged to use new dog-poo bins
(CNS): The Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare and Control Unit and the PWD Parks, Cemeteries and Recreation Unit have installed 21 new dog-poo bins at high-traffic dog-walking areas across Grand Cayman, including the South Sound Boardwalk and Seven Mile Public Beach. The goal of the ‘Dog Waste Bin Initiative’ is to enhance public health and sanitation by providing proper receptacles for dog waste and to reduce disease transmission risks to both animals and humans.
It will also protect the natural environment and encourage legal compliance with proper waste disposal regulations. All dog owners and walkers are being encouraged to start using these designated bins for dog poo in accordance with the law.
“At the Department of Agriculture, we are committed to promoting responsible animal care and public safety, aligning with our long-term vision of a sustainable and healthy Cayman Islands,” said DoA Director Brian Crichlow.
He said the initiative “provides the necessary infrastructure to help dog owners properly dispose of waste, ensuring a cleaner and healthier Cayman for both residents and visitors. We urge dog owners to take full advantage of these facilities and help us protect our public spaces for future generations.”
DoA Veterinary Officer Dr Ashli Welcome said the project is an important step toward a cleaner and healthier Cayman Islands.
The bins can be found at the following locations:
West Bay:
- WB Cemetery Beach Parking Lot (By Fire Station)
- Christopher Columbus Beach Access
- WB Cemetery/Beach – Across from Fire Station
- Seven Mile Public Beach
- Governor’s House Public Beach
- Jefferson Public Beach Dock/Ramp
George Town:
- Spotts Beach/Dock
- Smith Cove Beach
- South Sound “Consuelo” Beach
- South Sound Boardwalk
- South Sound Cemetery Beach
Bodden Town:
- Newlands Dock/Ramp
- Coe-Wood Beach/Dock/Ramp
- Governor Russell’s Beach
North Side:
- Starfish Point Beach/Dock
- Cayman Kai (Miller’s) Public Beach
- Kaibo Public Beach/Dock/Ramp
- Old Robin Road Beach
East End:
- Colliers Public Beach/Dock
- Heritage Field Beach/Dock/Ramp
- Wreck of the Ten Sails Park
Category: Environmental Health, Health
What I’m witnessing now in the mangroves (and it happens in quite a few countries), is people go to the trouble of picking up the crap, and then just tie the bag of $hit to the trees. Take it home and put it in your bins, it’s not hard.
Great, until it’s overflowing with poop which no one is collecting.
Good try, how often do you think people will comply, how often they gonna be emptied and by who?
Love dogs but should not be on beach, use Bryan’s Scranton Park, plenty of water in the wishing well.
I’ll continue to let my dog go in the bushes.
No you must put your dog poop in a ‘biodegradable’ bag that takes months to decay instead of drying in the sun in a day in the bush. But who is picking up the chicken/iguana poop which is far more than dog poop?
OMG, Franzies for everyone!
They will never be emptied or stocked with bags.
Just bury it or put in one of the many bins already at these places like a normal person.
The chickens will eat it before anyone has a chance to step in it anyway.
then we eat the chickens. full cycle