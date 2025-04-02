Pageant queen ousted in mystery drama

Latecia Beunca Bush (from social media)

Jada Ramoon (from social media)

(CNS): Latecia Beunca Bush, who was crowned Miss World Cayman Islands last year, has lost her title in the latest drama in the local pageant world. The runner-up in the contest, Jada Ramoon, will now go to India next month to represent the country in the beauty pageant. It’s not clear what the tantrums and tumbling tiaras are actually about, as there has been no explanation about the change in pageant queens from Bush, Ramoon or the pageant committee.

In a press release, the pageant director, Pamela Ebanks-Small, said the decision to remove Bush was related to contractual obligations and not made lightly. However, no details have been offered in relation to any breach Bush is alleged to have made.

“After careful consideration and in adherence to the contractual obligations that govern our pageant, we have made the difficult decision to transition to a new representative. We want to emphasise that this decision was not made lightly, and we believe that Jada will showcase to the world the values of the Miss World Cayman Islands Pageant,” she said.

But Small did not explain what Bush had done to be ousted from the role as the 2024 beauty queen or why the crown passed to the runner-up. Although the pageant organisers acknowledged Bush’s time as titleholder and wished her the best in her future pursuits, there was no indication why she had been deposed.

In a statement, Bush said she had carried the title with dedication, integrity and the utmost respect for the responsibilities it entails and had not been given a fair hearing.

“It is with deep disappointment that I acknowledge the decision to revoke my title — a decision made without fairness, transparency or the opportunity for meaningful discussion,” Bush said. “With just one month before the Miss World competition, I was informed that I would no longer be representing the Cayman Islands, despite my full commitment to the role and having all my necessary preparations completed.

“My formal requests for a meeting and reconsideration were denied, leaving me without a voice in a matter that directly affects my life and my future,” she added. Bush said the decision wasn’t aligned with the values of an organisation committed to women’s empowerment.

“Time and time again, women in this role have been silenced, undermined, and cast aside without due process,” she stated. “I am not the first to experience this, and I refuse to be silent while this pattern continues. No organisation that claims to uplift women should be the very source of their mistreatment.”

Despite saying she refuses to be silent, she did not say why she had been removed. She said the required paperwork had already been submitted for her participation in Miss World in India, and she had earned the right to represent the Cayman Islands.

With the questions still unanswered, it appears that Ramoon (26) will now be heading for India, having reportedly been given the title on Monday. Ebanks-Small said her qualifications and dedication make her an excellent choice. The new Miss World Cayman Islands, the programmes coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce, is from George Town.

“The Miss World Cayman Islands Pageant is committed to ensuring our queen represents the Cayman Islands at the highest international standards. To achieve this, Jada Ramoon, Miss World Cayman Islands, will receive specialised international pageant training,” the pageant officials said in a release.