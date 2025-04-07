PACT/UPM gave CI$12+ million waivers to hotel projects

Pageant Beach Hotel

(CNS): The development concession giveaways continued over the last administration, despite the opportunities the PACT and UPM coalition governments had to address a major concern for voters at the last election. More than CI$12 million in duty waivers was given away to three Seven Mile Beach luxury hotel and condo projects, even though they offered little direct benefit to Caymanians.

While local people struggled to get duty waivers on green energy resources for family homes, the Pageant Beach Hotel project, the luxury condo development Watermark, and the Marriott Resort’s luxury revamp were all given a break on the importation of nearly $12 million worth of goods. The information was supplied in response to a CNS freedom of information request,

Pageant Beach, a major hotel project still under construction at the very southern end of Seven Mile Beach, on the edge of George Town Harbour, was granted very generous concessions in response to its request for waivers. Despite a very different economy and the long delays on this project, the developers were granted these new waivers in November last year.

The hotel’s developers received a package worth almost CI$8 million, including duty waivers on construction materials, furniture fixtures and fittings, and operating equipment. The package was revised down from an offer in October for $8.7 million. However, the developers were given additional waivers on more than $700,000 worth of materials imported between January and July of that year.

While the concessions came with the condition that the workforce on the site should be at least 60% Caymanians at any given time and monthly reports were supposed to be submitted to WORC, there was no indication if these conditions were met and verified. CNS has made an additional FOI request to the relevant authorities for the monthly reports.

The Watermark luxury condominiums was another multi-million-dollar luxury development that received generous waivers. In June 2023, Cabinet approved the renewal of CI$2.9 million worth of import duty waivers on construction materials as part of a more than $8 million concessions package first given by the PPM administration.

The project, which is still not complete, is part of a series of Seven Mile Beach condos by the developer Fraser Wellon, built for and marketed to largely overseas high-net-worth individuals and property portfolios.

Although the government had an opportunity to renegotiate the package because the developer had not used it within the original period, the CIG allowed the giveaway because of project delays due to the pandemic. Conditions regarding the employment of 60% Caymanians on the site were also imposed on the developer, but again, there is no indication on the documents released by the government that these conditions were met.

In August 2023, the Marriott Resort was granted waivers of import duties up to CI$1,638,000 on furniture, equipment and materials brought in between May 2023 and December 2023 for the renovation of the resort. Although the hotel was asked to “utilise its best efforts to maximise the employment of Caymanians at the hotel”, it’s not clear if it provided the necessary monthly report detailing the number of locals working there to WORC as required.

It is also not clear why the government felt the need to give away the duty for the luxury hotel’s refurbishment.

On the 2021 election campaign trail, questions are being asked about over-development and the concessions given for these projects, which are all aimed at high-net-worth overseas owners and the luxury tourism market, with little direct benefit to local people. There were also calls for a proper concessions policy to guide who gets what and why.

Almost all of the independent candidates elected and went on to form the PACT and then the UPM administrations criticised the PPM administration over the giveaways and called for it all to stop. However, despite having the chance to develop a transparent concessions policy, the last administration failed to do so.

It also continued to give away the duty that could have been collected on one project where the chance arose to renegotiate the package and on two new projects that would have happened with or without the concessions.