OfReg rejects solar storage answer to firm power need

CUC generator

(CNS): In another blow for the future of green energy in Cayman, due to CUC’s licensing deal and its obligations to supply ‘firm’ rather than renewable energy, OfReg’s position on the power provider’s Certificate of Need will mean that it will be generating more, not less, electricity through fossil fuels over the coming years. With CUC and the regulator seemingly locked in disagreement over interpretation, Cayman’s incredibly slow efforts to switch to renewables do not appear to be speeding up any time soon.

In a press release, OfReg said that CUC’s submission for a Certificate of Need to generate more power to meet Grand Cayman’s growing consumption was very late and did not fully meet the technical requirements of such an application. Nevertheless, the regulator chose to accept the application made last June for 90MW of ‘firm’ power generation, and evaluated the suggestions CUC made about how this much-needed new power capacity for Grand Cayman will be generated.

Although the government’s National Energy Policy calls for the Cayman Islands to transition to 100% renewables by 2045, as CUC retires many of its old generators in the next few years and seeks to increase its generating capacity for the future, an opportunity to make a significant chunk of it come from green resources has been lost.

The regulator has said the terms of the CUC licence require this to be firm — in other words, from thermal generation, which effectively means fossil fuels. Acting OfReg CEO Sonji Myles said this wasn’t a rejection of renewables but a defence of process and fairness. “We are already advancing a 22.5 MW renewable dispatchable solar-plus-storage project through a competitive process, and more will follow later this year,” he said.

But because OfReg has rejected the idea that solar energy combined with CUC’s new battery storage could count as ‘firm’ generation, the chance of Cayman reaching even its interim target of 30% of power coming from renewables by 2030 is diminished even further. Ofreg has argued that CUC, in its submissions to the regulator for this CON, has made the distinction between firm and hybrid generation clear.

“If CUC believes it is time to redefine what qualifies as Firm capacity, that requires a formal, transparent process to amend the licence — not a request to reinterpret it midstream to fit a preferred outcome,” Myles stated, putting the technical elements of the licence ahead of the country’s sustainable energy future.

The preferred option highlighted in CUC’s Certificate of Need called for 100MW of utility-scale solar plus battery storage and 36MW of thermal generation.

“This option would ensure the delivery of reliable and safe service, position renewable energy as the primary source on the grid, and offer significant cost savings to customers,” CUC said. “OfReg has chosen to decline this proposal in favor of the business-as-usual scenario of 90MW of thermal generation. This was the only scenario that did not progress NEP objectives and represents new thermal generation equivalent to over half of CUC’s current North Sound plant generating capacity. As a result, this perpetuates reliance on fossil fuels as the primary generation source for Grand Cayman’s energy future.”

The company also noted that the option OfReg selected carries one of the highest energy costs for consumers.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, James Whittaker, the president of the renewable energy advocacy group CREA, said that this was “an unfortunate indictment on CUC and to some extent OfReg” to let it come to this point and at this late juncture.

“While it’s mostly a replacement of already existing generation… it shouldn’t have come to this, but for the action, and inaction of both entities to historically keep renewable generation down which would have helped kept load growth on the grid down, lowered costs, increased resilience,” he said as he accused OfReg of historic ineffective regulation of CUC.

Whittaker argued that if the regulator had properly regulated and held CUC to account to adhere to their licence and further liberalise renewables over the last decade, the problem of the tight timeline would not have arisen. However, despite his criticisms of the regulator, he believes the main issue, as noted by OfReg, is “the failure of CUC in previous years to submit a CON in accordance with its License”.

It’s not clear why CUC did not submit its CON sooner, and CNS has reached out to the power firm for an explanation over that allegation.

Regardless, the disagreement between CUC and the regulator lies with the interpretation of the conditions of the licence as well as the definition of ‘firm’ generating capacity and whether or not solar combined with storage can be interpreted as ‘firm’ or not.