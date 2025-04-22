OfReg issues draft licensing regime for satellite comms

Starlink internet terminals are not legal in the Cayman Islands yet

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has published a consultation paper outlining its draft determination on a licensing framework for satellite-based telecommunications services here in the Cayman Islands. These services, including Starlink, are currently banned. The draft regime emerged out of a stakeholder consultation last year and the feedback received, OfReg said in a release.

Part of its aim is to foster innovation, improve connectivity and strengthen resilience across the sector, as these communication services are likely to become important tools for future resilience.

OfReg began looking at satellite services after it was contacted by parties expressing interest in the regulator permitting the licensing and use of satellite-based telecommunications. Those parties included international satellite service operators, global satellite operator associations, local businesses, the general public, ICT licensees and CI Government entities.

The paper proposes a new licence class for Satellite Service Providers (SSPs); a refined spectrum fee structure and application process; clarification on the regulatory treatment of Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs), revised definitions for service categories to ensure clarity and service neutrality; policy considerations on the application of directives regarding local traffic routing; and policy considerations on innovation, consumer protection/demand and disaster resilience.

OfReg Interim CEO Sonji Myles said the document reflects the careful consideration of stakeholder input and the evolving needs and demands of the people and industries of the Cayman Islands.

“The proposed framework is a critical step towards enabling fair and efficient licensing of satellite services,” he stated in a release about the open public consultation on this draft regime. “It strikes a balance between promoting innovation, safeguarding competition and maintaining robust regulatory oversight in the public interest.

“As we strengthen our communications infrastructure, particularly in light of natural disaster risks, satellite-based connectivity will become a complement to current service offerings and an essential tool in our national resilience toolbox,” Myles added.

The consultation period is open until 2 May. The public is encouraged to read the full document here and provide feedback to consultations@ofreg.ky