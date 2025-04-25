Non-binding referendum result still matters, says CIG

(CNS): Government officials have said that although the results of the government-hosted referendum will not bind the next administration to any specific action, voting in the nationwide ballot still counts because whoever takes the reins of power next week will have a clearer idea of where Cayman stands on these three policy issues.

How the votes will go is not clear, as there is no independent, scientific polling in Cayman, but private polls conducted by political parties have largely found that the three subjects are very low on the public’s agenda of major concerns.

Across the Cayman Islands, voters are still mostly concerned about the cost of living, immigration, excessive over-development, and problems families have with accessing affordable healthcare and affordable homes.

The three referendum questions were championed by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who believes the government needed to poll the country on the idea of cruise berthing before his ministry took any decisions about a pier.

And if the country was going to participate in a referendum, it seemed an appropriate time to add questions about gambling and ganja — topics of discussion for many years. Holding the referendum alongside the General Election cut the cost by around half a million dollars.

In a press release Thursday, government officials said the goal is to provide the public with as much information as possible and ensure that voters have an opportunity to be heard on these matters of national interest. The government said it remains neutral on the referendum questions and is not campaigning for either a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote.

However, this is misleading as the tourism minister has campaigned vigorously for a ‘yes’ to the cruise vote.

Officials also claimed that the result would be an important guide for the CIG, even though it would not be legally binding. However, it is impossible to know how any future government might react to the results, given that Cayman is almost certainly going to have a coalition government of MPs from different parties and independents, who may all have conflicting policy positions on all three issues.

Nevertheless, the current UPM minority administration has said the results will shape future policy decisions.

“Even without immediate legal effect, this referendum is a crucial step in the policy-making process,” the CIG said in the release. “When thousands of Caymanian voters come forward to express their views on Wednesday, 30 April, the Government will gain valuable insight into public sentiment. This insight helps the Government understand which issues matter most to the people and that understanding can influence how, when, or even if legislation is developed in the future.”

Voting will help shape the direction of future decisions, even if it does not directly determine an immediate outcome on voting day. Officials said that voting is one of the most direct and powerful ways citizens can participate in public life.

“Even when a referendum is non-binding, each vote contributes to a broader picture of how Caymanians feel about key national issues. Referendums promote transparency and accountability by inviting public input — a key aspect of a participatory democracy,” the government said. “Whether you vote yes, no, or choose to abstain from a particular question, your participation in the process itself helps shape the Islands’ future.”

Voters are encouraged to review official information on each referendum topic. Resources, educational materials, and FAQs are available at gov.ky/referendum, and updates will continue to be shared through public outreach and media channels.

Radio Cayman is also holding a panel discussion and open mic show on Thursday evening with Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell and Minister Bryan. Members of the public are invited to submit questions via email publicconsultation@gov.ky or call in to the show on 949-8037.