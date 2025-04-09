New CIG faces UK takeover of public purse

UK and Cayman flags outside the GAB on Elgin Ave

(CNS): The revised prediction for public finances over the next two years, which shows a massive turnaround from a healthy forecast surplus to a deficit, not only leaves the next administration with problems funding existing spending obligations and its political agenda but the potential intervention of the UK.

The pre-election finance report’s grim revised forecast suggests that the next government will breach the Public Management and Finance Act at the end of this year and next.

If it doesn’t make spending cuts or raise more revenue to balance the books before the year-end, the Cayman Islands will lose control of its budget to the British government.

The Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update, which was published in the government gazette last week, was compiled by the chief officer of the finance ministry and his senior team of public servants. It is based on current economic conditions, financial performance trends, and the estimated outturn for 2025 and 2026 as of the end of March.

As things stand, the Cayman Islands Government is now forecast to be compliant with only five of the six Principles of Responsible Financial Management that are set out in the legislation.

The breach this year is directly related to the requirement for an Operating Surplus as the CIG is currently on track for a core government deficit of CI$26.2 million by the end of this year. But the situation will be even worse in 2026.

If the new administration cannot turn things around, it will not only have an operating deficit of $44 million but will also not have the minimum amount of cash in its accessible bank accounts to operate the government for 90 days. According to the report, the cash reserves will only be enough to keep the government going for less than 52 days.

This means that the UK could take over the supervision of the government’s budget. When the new government is elected, it will need to begin work almost immediately on its strategic policy statement and the budget for 2027 and 2028.

However, it will not know with any certainty what the UK will countenance if it does not address the projected deficits for both 2025 and 2026 and then find the money to replace the missing 32 days of cash reserves.

Given the UK’s own public finance difficulties that the Labour government has been battling since it was elected to office last summer, the last thing that administration wants is the additional liability of an indebted overspending territory. As a result, the current minister responsible for the territories, Stephen Doughty, could demand that the next government raise more revenue and cut spending.

CNS has contacted the governor’s office for comment on the situation, and we are awaiting a response. The report was finalised on 31 March, so it has obviously been reviewed by Governor Jane Owen, but neither she nor anyone on her behalf has commented on the concerning turn of events.

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who still has responsibility for public finances, has also said nothing about the fiscal situation that she is leaving for her successor.

Back in October last year, she stated that she wanted the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility, which the UK imposed on Cayman and is now part of the PMFL, to be reviewed and for Cayman to be given its fiscal freedom back.

According to the government’s accountants, the forecasts in this report are contingent on stable international economic conditions, private sector growth and the absence of economic shocks resulting from natural disasters or adverse international initiatives and legislation.

Given the current global uncertainty and a pending hurricane season following the hottest year on record, things could easily end up being far worse by Christmas this year than the report projects.

In relation to the size of the economy, the Cayman Islands’ debt is manageable and expected to peak around CI$501 million at the end of this year, and it is much less than the peak debt in 2011 of CI$630 million following the 2008 global financial crisis and the subsequent recession.

At this point, the debt is expected to fall next year to $451.5 million, but with an anticipated deficit this year and next, it might not.

The debt has grown steadily over the last four years, particularly over the last two, as the government drew down on the full reserve loan amount taken out by the previous PPM-led government to cover any issue that may have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Cayman managed to navigate that global disaster, largely because of its robust financial sector. As a result, the borrowing incurred last year is to cover the UPM’s capital projects, such as Scranton Central Park and the new Brac high school, rather than any state of emergency.

Last month, just before she departed Cayman, Sue Winspear, the former auditor general, issued a warning that the government finances could be heading for trouble, given the increasing public debt to cover capital projects and the liabilities relating to future healthcare costs for retired civil servants.

Winspear raised the alarm that the CIG could find it difficult to meet public spending obligations and service its debt in future.