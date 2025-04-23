National Trust urges voters to reject call for cruise pier

Cruise ships in the George Town Harbour (file photo)

(CNS): A costly permanent cruise berthing facility has the potential to cause enormous environmental damage when there are other options to help Caymanians who are still dependent on the cruise sector to transition and adapt, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NTCI) has said. The local non-profit organisation has formally declared its opposition to the inadequate question posed by the government and is urging people to ‘Vote No’ next week.

The Trust has deep concerns about a cruise dock in George Town and the threat mass cruise tourism poses to the economic, socio-cultural and environmental sustainability of Cayman.

“We want to make clear our position that the National Trust remains opposed to developing cruise berthing infrastructure because it is not in the best interest of the Cayman Islands,” the NPO stated

in a release about the referendum question that voters will be asked next Wednesday.

The members of Cayman’s oldest non-profit, which focuses on protecting the Cayman Islands’ culture, heritage and natural resources, noted the lack of substance in the referendum question and the lack of economic benefit to the wider community. The trust members believe that the islands do not have the carrying capacity for mass cruise tourism.

Instead, Cayman should focus on new attractions and tours, reducing overcrowding and abuse of the limited marine sites, meeting demands from visitors for more cultural experiences, and creating new jobs and business opportunities for Caymanians, the Trust has said.

“There is no evidence that building piers will bring economic benefits to the country or to those who depend on tourism for their livelihood,” the statement read. “The National Trust is advocating for a more sustainable approach than mass cruise tourism if we are to preserve places of historic, natural and maritime heritage for present and future generations – as our mandate directs.

“A permanent cruise berthing facility would cost the country several hundred million dollars, whether it is paid for directly with government borrowing or through lost revenue if a cruise line or other private companies pay for the build. The vast financial cost to the country is not justified by the proportionately low level of revenue generated and number of jobs in the cruise sector.”

Statistics released by the Economics and Statistics Office for 2023 revealed the passenger tax income from cruise visitors was $12.8 million (1.2% of government revenue), considerably less than the $74 million (7%) from stayover visitors through accommodation and airport taxes. That year, cruisers spent an estimated CI$95 per head, about CI$133 million in total, compared to the CI$600 million that overnight guests spent.

“If we continue to open the floodgates to mass cruise tourism, we risk damaging our long-stay sector and jeopardising this far higher income,” the Trust warned, but said the country is in a position to change the approach.

“In positioning ourselves as an environmentally conscious Caribbean destination that is not desperate for mass cruise tourism, we could boost our more valuable long stay sector and attract more of those high spending visitors,” the Trust said.

The UPM government and those supporting a cruise pier have been focused on the drop in business for harbourfront retailers and watersports operators. But the reality is that the government has never revealed the exact number of Caymanians who are totally dependent on cruise income and could not make up the shortfall in other ways.

ESO data shows that around 1,500 people were in cruise-related jobs in 2024, but it is estimated that more than half of them are on work permits. Any locals whose livelihoods depend on cruise tourism could easily be helped in other ways.

“If the number of jobs available in cruise were to fall further, there is a growing long-stay job market with three new hotels currently being built,” the Trust said.

The Cayman Islands Government should ensure that Caymanians are given fair opportunities to become employed in this growing stayover job market, as natural attrition over the coming years will make even fewer families dependent on cruise for their income, the NPO noted.

Building a pier is not the solution to the problems plaguing Cayman’s tourism sector, both cruise and stayover, and the Trust has joined the chorus of voices calling for a new approach and the rejection of a costly, permanent cruise berthing facility that would cause enormous environmental destruction and invite mass tourism well beyond the capacity of these islands.

“The National Trust believes that allowing our cruise tourism to settle naturally at around the current level would be the ideal solution for Cayman both environmentally and economically, as it would lessen the impact on our overcrowded natural attractions, which are already overwhelmed on busy cruise days, and would give the small number of cruise related job holders time to migrate to other occupations.

“Instead of building piers, we urge the Government to upgrade the shore-side cruise services into a state-of-the-art facility so that cruise visitors enjoy a far higher quality experience onshore. The revitalisation of George Town should be revisited to showcase our history and our culture, including tree-lined squares, cafés, restaurants and shops selling good local and regional products — all at a fraction of the cost of a berthing facility,” the release stated.

“The Cayman Islands should aim to regain and retain our position [as] a unique destination which stands out from the crowd rather than go for the numbers like our competitors. A more thoughtfully managed tourism industry would be gentler on the environment and better suited to Cayman’s limited and very valuable resources, and would benefit Caymanians, residents and our children in the long term.”

The NPO urged everyone to consider these points and decide whether to vote ‘yes’ for cruise berthing infrastructure and mass cruise tourism or ‘no’ for a small but high-quality cruise product more suited to the size of Grand Cayman.

The Trust also raised concerns about how the next government would respond to a ‘yes’ vote, given the vagueness of the question. The CIG is asking voters to answer the question “Should the Cayman Islands develop cruise berthing infrastructure?” without providing any information on its design, location, business model, feasibility or long-term economic, social and environmental effects.

“As the referendum is non-binding, the next administration can either choose to ignore the wish of the people or can claim it gives them carte blanche to proceed with whatever cruise berthing proposal they wish,” the Trust chief warned.