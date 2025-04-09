Murder case delayed for reports, woman remanded

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Kendra Martina Bodden (33), from Bodden Town, who is accused of killing Lincoln Silburn (63) last month, made a very brief court appearance via video link from the prison on Friday but did not answer the charges. Oliver Grimwood, from Samson Law, who is representing her, asked for a six-week delay to secure legal aid and to seek reports in relation to his client and the case before the case moves forward.

Bodden was remanded to HMP Fairbanks until 16 May.

The woman is accused of throwing a concrete block that hit and killed Silburn during an altercation on the streets of George Town in the early hours of Sunday, 23 March. Silburn’s body was discovered behind a local grocery store on Mary Street at around 4:20am that day