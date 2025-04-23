MRCU keeps up pressure as mosquito surge continues

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit is keeping up the pressure on mosquitoes as the winds drop and the insects surge as a result of earlier rains. The MRCU continue both ground and aerial operations this week as data shows more mosquitoes are expected to emerge. The forecast spike over the Easter holiday weekend was mitigated by both the stronger winds and the MRCU operations, but the team is working on keeping down the numbers and reducing bites as much as possible across the Islands.

But with the wind speed now dropping, the experts said they are expecting that more members of the public will experience bites. Anyone in areas experiencing an excessive amount is asked to contact the unit to report the location and time of the biting. These reports help the MRCU to collate the data and identify hotspots they may not have detected.

To get the latest updates and alerts, residents are encouraged to download the MRCU app here, join the whatsapp.com/channel or visit the website.

Anyone spending time outside is urged to protect themselves from bites by using a repellent with DEET or picaridin, wear long sleeves and trousers, especially at dawn and dusk, and use a mosquito net and keep tents zipped closed while sleeping.

This week the MRCU will be conducting ground operations starting at 7pm this evening Tuesday, 22 April in Midland Acres, Breakers, Frank Sound Road, Bodden Town Primary School, Lookout Gardens, Belford Estates, Moon Bay, up to Midland Acres entrance, Powery Road, Barkers Dykes, Mount Pleasant, and The Shores, Grand Harbour, Selkirk Drive, Prospect Point Road, Admiral Landing, Prospect up to Mangrove Ave.

Aerial Operations will include Cayman Kai, Rum Point to Old Man Bay, Robin Road, Queens Highway, and Tortuga.



