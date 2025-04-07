More trees being removed in failed GT revamp
(CNS): The beleaguered George Town Revitalisation Initiative (GTRI) is encountering more problems. A release from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Lands said they must move three palm trees from the George Town waterfront this month “due to their hazardous positioning”. Although the capital is woefully short of trees and native plant life, officials said the replacement trees will not be planted in George Town but in the Scranton Park project.
The ministry officials did not say how they intend to address the overall inadequate shade provision in downtown George Town. Many see the costly and long-running GTRI as a complete failure, and even the tourism minister said last week that he was not satisfied with it.
Acting Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome, from the lands ministry, said that “protecting national infrastructure and public safety is essential”. He said that one Royal Palm located on private property along Mary Street and two Washingtonia Robusta Palms near the former Tower Building site pose a risk to the national power infrastructure.
The release said that due to their height and location, trimming or continued maintenance was not a viable solution, and the property owner on Mary Street had agreed to the removal. The trees will be carefully removed by CUC and replaced at no cost to the Cayman Islands Government, the release said.
The replacement trees will be planted at Central Scranton Park, ensuring the preservation of the species while eliminating the associated risks.
Category: Local News
First thing they did when developing the new Scranton Park, was to remove all the existing matured trees and then marl over everything, lol
PPM initiative. Hailed by Hew since 2018 or 2019 as being GT’s saving Grace. #VotePPMOut
Thats what happens when the same people/parties keep getting reelected. I know they change ever four years but its just more of the same. One party doesn’t do anything and don’t get elected. Four years later the other party doesn’t do anything so the first party gets reelected. Hopefully the new Party that are not career poenliticians will get elected and change things up. I say that then give my head a shake as it probably won’t happen and it will be just more of the same.
I have been on Island 20 years. How many millions have been spent on the cruise port and Garbage issues. One party signs a MOU the other party comes in and cancels it and buys their way out of the MOU. What a waste of time in money. If i was a betting person i would say there has probably been over 100 Million spent on these 2 projects in the last 20 years.
I pointed out a while ago that at least eight of the newly planted trees on Cardinal Avenue had died. I was told that there was an irrigation system watering them, but sadly no one had checked whether it had been working to more than half of the trees. It obviously had not. Those trees cost a lot of money, and we need shade desperately. So sad that they panted them, ticked the box on it being done, and then walked away. Trees need to be watered, looked after, pruned and nurtured to thrive. Whoever was in charge of the planting project should be questioned about this so that this does not happen again.
Failure after failure, please DO NOT re-elect any of these bozos.
ENOUGH ALREADY!