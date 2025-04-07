More trees being removed in failed GT revamp

Washingtonia Robusta palm tree located at 196 Seafarers Way (photo supplied by CIG)

Royal Palm Roystonea Regia located on Mary St (photo supplied by CIG)

(CNS): The beleaguered George Town Revitalisation Initiative (GTRI) is encountering more problems. A release from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Lands said they must move three palm trees from the George Town waterfront this month “due to their hazardous positioning”. Although the capital is woefully short of trees and native plant life, officials said the replacement trees will not be planted in George Town but in the Scranton Park project.

The ministry officials did not say how they intend to address the overall inadequate shade provision in downtown George Town. Many see the costly and long-running GTRI as a complete failure, and even the tourism minister said last week that he was not satisfied with it.

Acting Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome, from the lands ministry, said that “protecting national infrastructure and public safety is essential”. He said that one Royal Palm located on private property along Mary Street and two Washingtonia Robusta Palms near the former Tower Building site pose a risk to the national power infrastructure.

The release said that due to their height and location, trimming or continued maintenance was not a viable solution, and the property owner on Mary Street had agreed to the removal. The trees will be carefully removed by CUC and replaced at no cost to the Cayman Islands Government, the release said.

The replacement trees will be planted at Central Scranton Park, ensuring the preservation of the species while eliminating the associated risks.