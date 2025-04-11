Missing referendum law paves way for misinformation

Misleading ‘Vote Yes’ sign (from social media)

(CNS): As the opposing campaigns for the referendum on whether or not the government should construct cruise berthing facilities heat up, CPR Cayman activists, who are advocating for a ‘no’ vote, say that signs being used by ACT, the group campaigning for a ‘yes’, are misleading the public about the question voters are being asked.

Since there is no general referendum law, there is no way to hold anyone to account for the misinformation now being peddled, the local grassroots activists said in a press release on Friday.

CPR said that signs stating “Vote Yes for Cruise Tourism” that are being posted by the ‘yes’ campaign infer that voting ‘no’ for cruise berthing would be voting against cruise tourism as a whole.

“This is not at all a part of the referendum question and is clearly and intentionally aimed at misleading the public that a vote against cruise berthing is a vote against cruise tourism. They are not the same,” a spokesperson for CPR said.

In response to their concerns about the misleading signs, Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell explained that his office could do nothing about misinformation.

“There are no provisions in the Referendum Act or the applicable sections of the Elections Act that make it illegal or unlawful to erect a sign or issue a broadcast, for that matter, which is viewed as misleading in relation to a referendum question. I therefore have no legal authority to address your concern,” he told the activists.

The Referendum Act that Howell referred to is the law brought to parliament by the UPM minority government and passed with the support of the PPM opposition. That legislation made no provisions for managing campaign financing or laying down rules about how campaigns should be conducted.

As a result, anyone campaigning on any of the three referendum questions, including those relating to a national lottery and the decriminalisation of ganja, can spend as much money as they like and do not have to declare their sources of funding, not even money from overseas, such as from the cruise lines, which can influence the vote here and say whatever they like with impunity.

While the elections legislation regulates all aspects of general elections, including candidates’ expenses, advertising and disclosures, the government passed the Referendum Bill without any regulations for that national poll.

CPR had argued against holding this particular referendum because the government has never enacted a general referendum law to govern the rules and equality relating to both people-initiated and government-initiated referendums and the related campaigns.

The activists have consistently called for a fair referendum process in accordance with good governance principles and best international practice. Without that law, people have been allowed to act in ways that violate those principles beyond breaking point.

“Misleading information should be regulated, and there should be recourse to challenge this

information. The people of the Cayman Islands deserve to have a fair and equitable referendum

process,” CPR said.

At the heart of the issue is that those campaigning for a pier somewhere on Grand Cayman are conflating the referendum question with the future of cruise tourism. CPR said that a ‘no’ vote is not a vote against cruise tourism but a vote against costly, inappropriate, environmentally damaging and unnecessary development, especially in George Town Harbour.

The non-profit supports improvements to the existing cruise infrastructure, such as the provision of adequate shade, innovations to reduce wait times, and improved facilities and attractions.

“Cayman has the opportunity to be a leader in responsible tourism, ensuring thoughtful, community-centered development that protects our economy, environment, and quality of life for generations to come. By working together, we can create a future where local cruise operators continue to thrive, tourism flourishes, and growth and preservation go hand in hand,” they said.

CPR Cayman is advocating for a sustainable tourism future that balances high-value overnight visitors with a thriving boutique cruise sector, ensuring that local cruise operators continue to benefit from a model that enhances Cayman’s unique appeal rather than prioritising unsustainable mega-ship volume.