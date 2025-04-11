Minority Cabinet votes extra $7.7M for police budget

(CNS): The minority UPM government added another CI$7.7 million to the RCIPS budget last month, just days before the release of the Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update from the finance ministry. Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson confirmed that this vote for the supplementary funding was taken into consideration in the report and is part of the $11.443 million for government personnel costs that was approved by Cabinet since the start of this year.

According to the summary of the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, 20 March, the five UPM ministers, three of whom are now members of the PPM, voted six additional appropriations for the RCIPS amounting to more than CI$7.7 million.

At the same meeting, money was reshuffled so that $600,000 that was earmarked for the Ministry of District Administration and Lands was moved to the Sister Islands Affordable Housing Programme.

CI$250,000 that was going to go to Cayman Finance and another $250,000 earmarked for supporting business initiatives were both moved and added to the Children and Family Services budget.

The new appropriations for the police and the reshuffling of cash in this year’s budget are not isolated incidents. Since the beginning of the year, the government has made a number of changes to the budget and supplementary appropriations. These included additional spending that appear to be responsible for the changes in the budget forecast and the worrying turnaround in public finances.

These changes have been made by a Cabinet that is now led by a majority of PPM members since Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is also the minister of finance, Deputy Premier Kenneth Bryan and Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour have all joined or re-joined the PPM since the start of the year.

They have presided over the financial changes that have led to the deficit, propped up in government by the members of the PPM on the opposition benches.

Much of the additional spending has been approved and voted for over the last few months. The additional CI$7.7 million given to the police commissioner, which has not yet been explained, was also voted on during what is now known as a period of sensitivity when the government should not be making major policy or spending decisions.

Funding the RCIPS is one of the government’s largest budget items. This year, the allocation for the police, not including the coastguard, was already the largest in history at CI$58 million, but the extra cash now means the running costs for the police this year have reached more than CI$65 million.