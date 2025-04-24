Ministry re-opens grant window for new tourism ideas

Mural on the waterfront, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Caymanians with good ideas for new tourist attractions have another opportunity to apply for a grant from the ministry to launch new and authentic visitor products and services. The Visitor Experience Development Grant provides financial support for the creation of micro and small businesses that offer something new to visitors. When it was introduced in September last year, the grant attracted 110 applications, and fourteen successful applicants were awarded up to CI$50,000 each for a variety of business ideas.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the initiative was very different and unlike anything offered before. “It is increasingly important to have diversified and authentic tourism products for our visitors to experience Caymanian hospitality and culture. I look forward to seeing the present awardees thrive and wish them every success with their new business endeavours,” he said.

Each application is evaluated through a financial and technical assessment. The top applicants then proceed to a final round, with scoring by a panel from the Department and the Ministry of Tourism. Those who are granted funding are monitored and evaluated to ensure quality customer service and relevant cultural knowledge. Awardees also undergo training sessions to ensure the business succeeds and the public cash is used as intended.

To be eligible for the grant, the business must be one hundred per cent Caymanian-owned and staffed, offer new products or services aimed at international visitors and be compliant with all relevant licensing and statutory requirements.

To apply, interested parties should complete one application form (found here: www.ourcayman.ky/VEDGP) in its provided format before 30 May and provide all the requested documents. All applications will then be evaluated by a panel of government officials scoring against the established criteria. The highest-scoring applicants will receive grant funding, subject to the approved budget and availability of funds.

Awards of up to KYD $50,000 will be based on the provision of evidence, i.e., quotes and/or invoices, regarding the expected use of the requested funds. Once approved for the grant, successful applicants will be required to submit evidence that funds were solely used for business operations. Otherwise, cessations of funding and or repayment of funds received will apply. Applicants must comply with all requests for documentation relating to expenses.