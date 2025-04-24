Ministry re-opens grant window for new tourism ideas
(CNS): Caymanians with good ideas for new tourist attractions have another opportunity to apply for a grant from the ministry to launch new and authentic visitor products and services. The Visitor Experience Development Grant provides financial support for the creation of micro and small businesses that offer something new to visitors. When it was introduced in September last year, the grant attracted 110 applications, and fourteen successful applicants were awarded up to CI$50,000 each for a variety of business ideas.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the initiative was very different and unlike anything offered before. “It is increasingly important to have diversified and authentic tourism products for our visitors to experience Caymanian hospitality and culture. I look forward to seeing the present awardees thrive and wish them every success with their new business endeavours,” he said.
Each application is evaluated through a financial and technical assessment. The top applicants then proceed to a final round, with scoring by a panel from the Department and the Ministry of Tourism. Those who are granted funding are monitored and evaluated to ensure quality customer service and relevant cultural knowledge. Awardees also undergo training sessions to ensure the business succeeds and the public cash is used as intended.
To be eligible for the grant, the business must be one hundred per cent Caymanian-owned and staffed, offer new products or services aimed at international visitors and be compliant with all relevant licensing and statutory requirements.
To apply, interested parties should complete one application form (found here: www.ourcayman.ky/VEDGP) in its provided format before 30 May and provide all the requested documents. All applications will then be evaluated by a panel of government officials scoring against the established criteria. The highest-scoring applicants will receive grant funding, subject to the approved budget and availability of funds.
Awards of up to KYD $50,000 will be based on the provision of evidence, i.e., quotes and/or invoices, regarding the expected use of the requested funds. Once approved for the grant, successful applicants will be required to submit evidence that funds were solely used for business operations. Otherwise, cessations of funding and or repayment of funds received will apply. Applicants must comply with all requests for documentation relating to expenses.
For more information, visit www.ourcayman.ky/VEDGP or contact the Ministry of Tourism and Ports by email at MOT-Requests@gov.ky.
Just flew back, I don’t need any money for these:
1. The “Welcome to the Cayman Islands” hosts that greet the arriving guest planes are the first contact. If they really must grab the airplane PA, they should, at minimum, speak understandably and with command of English. The ESL greetings are setting an unintentionally ironic tone about how Cayman has changed for the worse. I don’t think anyone likes it, least of all Caymanians, who lament what used to be a charming Caymanian welcome.
2. We might recall that QE2 and Prince Philip passed on some time ago, there were territorial holidays for the funerals, and then a double coronation, which appointed successor monarchs. Time to update the photos, or follow protocol with black ribbon and supplement with the new photos. I don’t think this is a matter of subjective opinion.
3. There is one particularly sour baggage loader that feels it’s his duty to express resentment and bad vibes, threatening people with jail for using their phones. There’s a way to say “no phones” while still being pleasant about it. He doesn’t care. Get sour grapes out of that first contact role and redeploy somewhere else!
4. Please fix/maintain the parking machines, or take them out. Scrap the meaningless gatekeeper hut. Institutionalize a passing hospitality and driving courtesy standard for any professional bus or taxi driver licensed by the PTU. As road users it’s not clear from their actions that they are all properly licensed.
5. CITA needs to care enough to push to upgrade the aesthetics of the “industrial park” backroads that bring their guests to the hotel zone.
6. The roaming departures airline reps need to stand clear of guests that actually know how to travel, stand clear out of the entry doors, and avoid being themselves a paid obstruction. If they are going to be there, they should be working to assist people through checkin and baggage drop, keeping the counter exit path lanes clear of baggage and porters. The porters also need to give some air to those arriving curbside that don’t need them grabbing their baggage. We don’t need anti-service.
These are some of the special ways we get it wrong.
Do This:
BAN Work Permits for tour bus drivers and guides, Waitress
and Bellmen. Now!!
Locals young or mature can’t even get these low level jobs!!
A Cryin Shame ffs
Africans and Asians etc talking to our guests??.
Does that take a degree?
See minimum wage.
DoT/Ministry of Tourism morons. Yes, you Stran and others…
Want to attract more tourists? Cater to more accessibility challenged tourists. Oh, wait, I forgot. No Government has required any hotels, condos or resorts to have facilities which cater to that market!! Why not?
When they get here, offer: slum tours in the known parts of GT; spend-a-day at GOAB watching our Politicians and Civil Servants waste millions per week; island-wide crack tours; view Jamaicans and Filipinos decimating all young sealife from the shore; experience morning commute from Eastern districts.
Just a few ‘ideas’, Stran!
Handbags LMAO
Open air ice rink on the Royal Watler Cruise Terminal (maybe have sun shade canopies to stop people getting sunburn)
Above-ground snorkeling tours – set up a stall on Fort Street, tell the cruise passengers that our ancestors used to have to snorkel above ground to avoid breathing in the mosquito’s. Rent out snorkels and masks (maybe some flippers as an ultimate package) and provide guided walks around town.
Hog Sty Bay Golf Range – set up a raised stand in the harbour and let people try to hit the ships, charge $10 a ball. (On a related note, hire recent graduates returning with their ‘business’ degrees to paddleboard all day collecting the balls that don’t sink)
Turtle Wrestling – designate an area in Barkers, let loose a few turtles, and advertise the thrill of a lifetime to big-game hunters/wrestlers as they enter the ‘shell’. Charge $250 for 5 minutes roaming the lands, after telling them about the giant Cayman turtles that are unique to our lands
Scavenger hunts – for $100 entry fee, a team of 4 tourists are tasked with finding an affordable home.
I have so many more.
Has there ever been any update on the 14 grants that were granted? Who/What exactly? When will the ideas be bear fruit?
More deficit spending! Truly wise government we have to be spending more on non essential things to dig the hole deeper
“Once approved for the grant, successful applicants will be required to submit evidence that funds were solely used for business operations. Otherwise, cessations of funding and or repayment of funds received will apply.”
Serious questions: How does the Ministry or DoT enforce the repayment of funds? And what timeframe is given to pay back in full?
Last minute vote buying… using money we don’t have.
UNABLE to do the jobs that they have and need to resort to find it from others! Such a SHAM!
LOL. They can’t enforce anything.