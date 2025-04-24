McTaggart is in the wrong party and should jump ship

Political Pollyanna writes: Roy McTaggart is currently campaigning for his fourth term in office. In 2012, after a successful career as an auditor, he retired as managing director of KMPG in the British Virgin Islands and ran for office for the first time in May the next year. In that election, he was supported by the Coalition for Cayman (C4C), a political group that insisted it was not a party, which formed to support independent candidates.

