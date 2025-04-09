Man admits possessing indecent images of kids

(CNS): Lukus Mathieu Rivero, who was expecting to return to his home country when he was released from jail recently after serving time for drug possession, found himself back in prison facing charges relating to the possession of indecent images of children on his phone. The pictures were discovered by the police who were in possession of the phone in relation to the earlier case.

Rivero was arrested and charged following his release before he had a chance to leave the country.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to having 17 Category A pictures showing penetrative sexual activity with pre-pubescent children, two indecent Category B photographs showing non-penetrative sexual activity and another four Category C indecent images of children.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 2 May.