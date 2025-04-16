Johnson files JR to stop Red Spot land grab by CIG

Fish market in George Town

(CNS): Chris Johnson, the owner of Red Spot (aka Dora’s Beach), a small piece of beachfront property in the George Town Harbour, has been granted leave for a judicial review of the Cayman Islands Government’s attempts to acquire his land compulsorily. Johnson has said he doesn’t want to sell the land because he plans to donate it to the people of the Cayman Islands in trust as a public beach park.

The CIG claims it wants the land to provide a permanent fish market and began legal efforts to take it earlier this year. However, a court has now ruled that those attempts must stop until after the JR has been heard.

Pre-empting the government’s legal attempts to force a sale and stalling that process, Johnson filed his own legal action seeking an order from the court to quash the Notice of Intended Acquisition of his land, as well as a declaration that the decision to try and take it is unlawful.

In a ruling issued Friday, Justice Marlene Carter found that Johnson has no alternative remedy, and based on the affidavit filed in support of the judicial review, she said that the application met the required threshold for the grant of leave. She also ordered that the government should take no further steps to acquire Johnson’s land by force until the outcome of the hearing.

Johnson welcomed the decision, which he said had stopped the government in its tracks on the misguided attempt to acquire his land by compulsory purchase.

“Part of this land was acquired in or around 1973, some 52 years ago. I have never used it for monetary gain but left it to be enjoyed by the people of the Cayman Islands, many of whom learnt to swim there, and of course, tourists,” Johnson told CNS.

“Unfortunately, part of the property has been taken over by three fishmongers, who, by concreting over most of the property, make that section unusable for others. I hope, in going forward, to return it to the way it looked when I arrived here in 1968, a pristine beach with no vendors but with the addition of some grape trees, some seating and a ramp to assist those who are handicapped,” he added.

Johnson has argued that while local fishermen have historically brought in their catch nearby and sold from the water, the recent creation of the concrete stall is not part of an extended heritage and that few local fishermen are selling.

Johnson wants the stall moved so he can finish the clean-up of the beach and then transfer the property into a trust in perpetuity for the people of the Cayman Islands.

It is extremely rare for the government to attempt to force a private landowner to sell their land, given the importance of the concept of property ownership to the local political and economic system. The CIG’s power to acquire land by force is usually only used when it is building what it perceives as essential roads.

Previous governments have been extremely reluctant to take land forcefully and have entered into very lengthy negotiations when it is needed for roads to avoid the need to take property from an owner against their will.