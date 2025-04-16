Johnson files JR to stop Red Spot land grab by CIG
(CNS): Chris Johnson, the owner of Red Spot (aka Dora’s Beach), a small piece of beachfront property in the George Town Harbour, has been granted leave for a judicial review of the Cayman Islands Government’s attempts to acquire his land compulsorily. Johnson has said he doesn’t want to sell the land because he plans to donate it to the people of the Cayman Islands in trust as a public beach park.
The CIG claims it wants the land to provide a permanent fish market and began legal efforts to take it earlier this year. However, a court has now ruled that those attempts must stop until after the JR has been heard.
Pre-empting the government’s legal attempts to force a sale and stalling that process, Johnson filed his own legal action seeking an order from the court to quash the Notice of Intended Acquisition of his land, as well as a declaration that the decision to try and take it is unlawful.
In a ruling issued Friday, Justice Marlene Carter found that Johnson has no alternative remedy, and based on the affidavit filed in support of the judicial review, she said that the application met the required threshold for the grant of leave. She also ordered that the government should take no further steps to acquire Johnson’s land by force until the outcome of the hearing.
Johnson welcomed the decision, which he said had stopped the government in its tracks on the misguided attempt to acquire his land by compulsory purchase.
“Part of this land was acquired in or around 1973, some 52 years ago. I have never used it for monetary gain but left it to be enjoyed by the people of the Cayman Islands, many of whom learnt to swim there, and of course, tourists,” Johnson told CNS.
“Unfortunately, part of the property has been taken over by three fishmongers, who, by concreting over most of the property, make that section unusable for others. I hope, in going forward, to return it to the way it looked when I arrived here in 1968, a pristine beach with no vendors but with the addition of some grape trees, some seating and a ramp to assist those who are handicapped,” he added.
Johnson has argued that while local fishermen have historically brought in their catch nearby and sold from the water, the recent creation of the concrete stall is not part of an extended heritage and that few local fishermen are selling.
Johnson wants the stall moved so he can finish the clean-up of the beach and then transfer the property into a trust in perpetuity for the people of the Cayman Islands.
It is extremely rare for the government to attempt to force a private landowner to sell their land, given the importance of the concept of property ownership to the local political and economic system. The CIG’s power to acquire land by force is usually only used when it is building what it perceives as essential roads.
Previous governments have been extremely reluctant to take land forcefully and have entered into very lengthy negotiations when it is needed for roads to avoid the need to take property from an owner against their will.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Of all the guys in all the towns in all the world out government chose Mr Chris
Not clever
I support you Chris, this is a dangerous slope the government is going too in the land grab!
For 50 years, Chris Johnson has been a relentless corruption fighter in the Cayman Islands—let’s create a “Corruption Fighter Award” and name him the first recipient! Beyond protecting Red Spot, a beach he’s never profited from and has safeguarded for public use, his work is remarkable. As an auditor and insolvency expert, he’s tackled major fraud, like recovering assets in the $9.2 billion SAAD Investments scandal—one of many cases. He’s pursued defamation suits to defend his firm’s integrity and championed transparency in public land use. The CIG’s attempt to seize Red Spot for a fish market is pure overreach, and the court’s judicial review halt proves his fight is just. Honor Johnson’s legacy of standing up for Caymanians!
Chris Johnson’s fight to save Red Spot is inspiring. For 50 years, he’s never profited from this beach, keeping it open for all and planning to donate it as a public park. The CIG’s push to forcibly take it for a fish market—while a concrete stall already limits access—is unjust. The court’s halt for a judicial review is a victory. Let’s back Johnson to keep Dora’s Beach for the people, not the government!
I shopped at the “fish market” once. Was sold unrecognizable fish for $20lb.
A local fish market is a great idea but it needs to be somewhere with hygiene standards and open to all local fisherman. If I were to catch a load of tuna do you think they would let me set up shop there? No chance!
We will travel from Little Cayman and Cayman Brac to support you Chris, should the government ever decide to become Marxist and seize your land.
Bushy, Bryany, Juy Juy, Hewy out, Johnson in!
First generation. Not eligible. And too honest!
Talk Talk Talk Thats all Caymanians do. We need to take to the streets and support Chris. Its not only rich foreigners that ae taking over this country!
My family is on the Brac. We are not all in good health, but if there were a protest — especially if the government wanted to steal the land — we would make the trip there in support. What else could we do? It’s not like our MPs particularly listen to us, or consider our wants above their own agendas.
Best way to support Chris is DON’T vote PPM so Vindictive Mac and Coke Kenny won’t be in positions of authority to harass citizens.
PPM have nothing to do with the acquisition of Mr. Johnson Land it’s was under the PACT Government that this acquisition happen.
CNS: To clarify the timeline, on 11 October 2024, the UPM government accepted a PMM made by McKeeva Bush to consider the compulsory acquisition of Red Spot. Four members of government quit at the end of that same month because of dysfunction, disorganisation and a lack of professionalism in the administration.
The five-member minority UPM government (three of whom are now members of the PPM) continued with the attempt to forcibly acquire the property. Kenneth Bryan, the first UPM minister to join the PPM and who is now the deputy leader of the party, appears to have taken the lead in this move.
To recap: the whole issue did not happen under PACT but grew legs under the lame-duck UPM. If the PPM forms the next government, it is very likely that three Cabinet members will be the UPM ministers who have recently joined them and who knows who else.
Why can’t the fish market exist and peace prevail. It seems pretty simple to me.
Move it government land that recently purchased, move it back to the market, smelly grotty fish market should not be there, spoiling the beach for the public for 3 fishermen, specially when not even their land. Throw them off and throw out Bush, Bryan et al. Mr Johnson has been patient enough.
And the fish isnt caught by Caymanians either.
Put it on your land then, if you have any.
The fish market shouldn’t continue at that location because the owner of the land doesn’t wish it. If, as Kenneth Bryan said, the government wants the land for the preservation of the fish market *cough bullshit *cough, then the government should move the fish market to recently acquired government land. Easy, right? Fair and a good solution. Unless of course, Mr.Bryan was being less than forthright with us.
Mr Johnson as the land owner bears all responsibility for this property in the event of fish poisoning or any accidents. Why should that be his responsibility.
Get those stinking fish out of the place. We Caymanians want to use this beach and Mr Johnson is giving it to us. Is our government daft or just corrupt.
Well done Chris. Stick that in your pipe KB.
Do these fishermen need a T&B?
If they do we would all like to see it and a Health Safety Certificate, DEH?
I don’t believe they do, as long as they are Caymanian. Caymanians aren’t required a T&B for agricultural or animal-related food products. They may require a health inspection and clearance.
Lol. And how about a health check on their fish and the conditions they store it in.
Chris Johnson has more money than God, he can take this fight as far as Government is willing…and still win. Because he’s smarter than Government’s advisor, Bulgin.
Mr. Chris shouldn’t have to spend a dime on this. The land is his. He chooses not to sell. End of story.
God hasn’t got any money
Only Mammon
When Honorable Hew gets to be Premier he will take that land and use it for our cruise dock. PPM all the way!
‘Honourable’ Who….
I hope he wins. That “fish market” is such a joke. And what a good hearted guy who is willing to leave it alone and let people use it as a park for free.
The government has no cash to buy it, and buying it for the “fishermen” is a joke. Knock it off and leave it be. And let him kick the “fishermen” off his property.
A certain elected members realtor spouse just lost a commission
Bravo Mr Johnson. To think a government member would seek to prevent a private land owner from gifting his land to the Islands for ever by way of a Trust?!
Our next National Hero. Arise Sir Chris!
These guys don’t seem very Caymanian to me and the fish is nasty looking.
I suppose your narrative is that tired old saw that Hondurans travel 400+ miles on the open ocean with fish on ice to sell it at the fish market in Grand Cayman. What a total crock of shit. I feel sorry for anyone who swallows this tripe.
Good, this entire case was a smoke screen for Kenneth to grab more land for Cruise park.
The fisherman than use that area are not locals, talk the them, most of them cant even speak basic English. The fish are not “fresh caught” either, its an open secret that the local fishing fleet purchases low cost fish from Honduras and brings it back as their catch.
Hondo’s gonna hondo.
You disgust me.
Across 400 miles of open ocean. Every day. You really can’t think anyone is that stupid. Kenneth? Is that you?
Bryant is seeking the votes of these fish sellers who get the old fish from the Honduran fish boats. These fish sellers really are so disrespectful to treat the man’s property like they do when they get to use it rent free. This is what we will get if PPM get back into power, vote them all out!
“fresh” fish – caught in Honduras, stored on ice in a cooler and sold here as “locally” caught “fresh” fish…. this wasn’t a fish market when I was a child. Good luck to Chris.
This is private property that these fisherman (none who are Caymanian) illegally sell fish from (little of which are caught in Cayman waters and most of it is from Honduras – yes you are buying days or weeks old fish from Honduras). A bunch of drunks constantly hang out there right on the waterfront – what a great representation of our culture.
And we are to trust Government to do the right thing? The Tourism Minister is a convicted drug dealer. And McKeeva…where do you even begin? What a total sham!
The whole thing it an eye sore and stinks to high heaven.
This is private property. You cannot just come and take it (to support illegal activities no less). How safe will it be to buy property here if government starts taking law abiding citizens property to accommodate illegal squatters. Banana Republic here we come…
>”Banana Republic here we come…”
Future tense?
You must be new here…
Don’t be fooled Caymanians. The only reason government want to purchase this property is because they stupidly believe they are going to win the vote to build cruise ship berthing piers in that part of GT. Mr. Johnson is graciously donating that priceless piece of oceanfront property to the people of this country, and he should be supported in that effort.
Good for you Chris.
Go Chris! All power to you!!!