Independents plan to be in a coalition gov’t

(CNS): Chris Saunders, who is campaigning to retain his Bodden Town West seat as an independent candidate, has revealed plans among several of the other 13 independent candidates to be part of a coalition government. Saunders said a group of independents has been getting together as “we don’t want a repeat of what the country went through last time”, and they are already working out how they will play a part in the next government. Read more and comment here.

