PPM win most seats but fail to secure a majority

(CNS): 3:am. With the votes now counted and the results in the only thing that is certain is there are several new faces heading to parliament following the 2025 general election. But who will be the country’s next premier and which candidates will be sitting on the government front benches have still to be decided. The PPM have secured the largest number of seats with seven candidates after a number of close races, but they are still three short of a majority.

With the support of Chris Saunders (IND) they are in the best position to woo the three successful independent candidates and form a coalition government. But its by no means a certainty.

The CINP have bagged four seats as have TCCP which means that should those two parties join forces as expected they would also have eight seats and a chance of forming a government if they can secure the support of at least two of the three independent candidates.

Meanwhile, alongside an overwhelming rejection by voters of cruise berthing facilities, Cayman has also voted to decriminalize ganja and introduce a national lottery.

2am: In what will likely be the biggest shocker of the evening Julie Hunter has taken Cayman’s most infamous political scalp and toppled veteran politician McKeeva Bush from his West Bay West Seat after forty years and what CNS understands was several recounts. Hunter, beat out Bush by just nine votes and is now the third CINP candidate to take a seat putting the anticipated PPM led coalition in jeopardy.

With just a few seats left to declare the possibility of a CINP-TCCP coalition is now on the cards.

1:30am: As the general election count gets down to the wire Heather Bodden and Wayne Panton have taken their respective seats in Savannah and Newlands for TCCP. Meanwhile, the referendum result has thrown up an overwhelming vote against cruise berthing. A spokesperson for CPR Cayman who led the campaign for a ‘No’ vote told CNS that with around 66% of the vote the people had spoken.

“Looking at the results there is no longer any doubts that the people have spoken loud and clear,” the grass roots activist stated. “Given the overwhelming results the new government has to honor the result and understand the people have used their voices on this matter regarding building any proposed cruise berthing infrastructure or facility in the future.”

12:50am: Roy Tatum has taken Red Bay in a very competitive race with less than 32% of the vote. Tatum’s win however narrow means the Progressives may be able to form the next government in a coalition after Julianna O’Connor-Connolly pushed out Dan Scott the CINP leader in Cayman Brac East with more than 55% of the vote in the country’s smallest constituency.

But its down to Roy McTaggart, Dwayne Seymour and Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden who are clinging to narrow leads if the Progressives are to get the closest to a majority.

12:30am: Sabrina Turner (TCCP) has become the first incumbent casualty of the night losing her Prospect seat to Michael Myles by just 16 votes. Myles has secured the second seat so far for the CINP while his party colleague is also trailing PPM incumbent Roy McTaggart by just 11 votes in GTE with more than a third of the vote still to be counted.

Meanwhile, veteran politician, McKeeva Bush is also trailing his CINP rival by 11 votes in the first count from WBW as Julie Hunter takes aim at the biggest political scalp on the election map.

MIDNIGHT: Nick Dacosta has become the first of the CINP candidates to secure a seat beating out Lonny Tibbetts (IND) in CBWLC. Dacosta took almost 55% of the vote in the head to head race. Meanwhile, his party colleague Bud Johnson is on the heels of incumbent Roy McTaggart (PPM) in GTE with around two thirds of the vote counted and only 11 votes between them, while, Sabrina Turner with TCCP has edged ahead of Michael Myles the CINP candidate in Prospect.

11:30pm: Joey Hew the PPM leader has already been declared the winner in GTN with around 70% of the vote in a head to head race against Romelia Welcome. Isaac Rankine (UPM-IND) has taken his seat in a five way race with 52% of the vote in East End, while Rolston Anglin is almost certainly winning in WBN with more than half the vote in the bag and only 28% of the vote left to count.

In the first potential shocker of the night, Robert Bodden with TCCP has taken a very small early lead against the incumbent Dwayne Seymour with the PPM in Bodden Town East while Jay Ebanks has a clear lead in North Side and is on track to take back the seat from his PPM challenger Jay Ebanks.

And with around 40% of the count completed n the referendum Cayman is still saying not to cruise berthing and a likely yes to the decriminalization of ganja and a national lottery.

Earlier posts:

11pm: The first results from across the Cayman Islands are, as expected, favouring the incumbents with Juliana O’Connor-O’Connolly, Joey Hew, Kenneth Bryan and Roy McTaggart taking an early lead in their respective districts for the PPM. TCCP leader André Ebanks, as well as Wayne Panton and Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, have also taken early leads in their seats, while Sabrina Turner appears to be in a very tight race with Michael Myles in Prospect.

Chris Saunders (IND) has also taken the lead and is looking very likely to retain his BTW seat.

Meanwhile, CINP candidates Gary Rutty and Nickolas DaCosta have taken an early lead in the open seats of GTS and CBWLC, while Roy Tatum is leading in Red Bay for the PPM. In West Bay, Rolston Anglin is leading the result, while Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden is edging ahead of Craig Merren after the first results came in for George Town West.

After a third of the referendum vote has been counted, the ‘no’ vote is holding strong to cruise berthing, while Cayman is favouring both the decriminalisation of ganja and the introduction of a national lottery.