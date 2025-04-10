Hew targeted by both opponents in leaders debate

(L-R) Joey Hew, André Ebanks and Dan Scott at the Chamber Party Leaders Debate

(CNS): André Ebanks (TCCP) and Dan Scott (CINP) did not waste time on attacking each other at the Chamber Party Leaders Debate on Thursday but aimed their political ammunition at Joey Hew (PPM) when they met on a public stage for the first time in this election campaign. During a historic head-to-head between the three men all vying to be the next premier, Ebanks and Scott were laser-focused on Hew, the PPM’s legacy and its recent merger with the UPM’s lead players.

In an informative and lively debate, Hew not only had to defend the PPM’s record in office but also had to deflect the blows regarding his party’s embrace of the leading UPM members. Read more and comment.

*****

See full election coverage in the CNS Election Section.

Catch up with all the latest news and views on the 2025 General Election.