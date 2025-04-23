Guidelines rolled out to make development energy efficient

(CNS): More than 70 people working in the development and construction sector have undertaken a RESEMBID-funded programme to encourage suppliers, contractors, architects and developers to integrate energy efficiency from the earliest stages of their projects. Cayman has experienced an unprecedented surge of development in recent years, mostly luxury condo projects, but in many cases, sustainability and energy efficiency have not been given due consideration, despite the Department of Environment’s advice.

However, officials claim this could now be changing following the success of a two-year residential and public sector energy efficiency programme, where the sustainability and planning ministries, international energy experts Econoler, and the EU-funded RESEMBID Programme launched a new set of practical energy efficiency guidelines to support sustainable construction.

The initiative is in line with the 2024–2045 National Energy Policy, which prioritises public awareness, incentives, and frameworks to promote low-energy, climate-resilient development across both new and renovated buildings, officials said in a press release.

To support the rollout of the guidelines, the sustainability ministry hosted two free virtual training sessions led by Econoler. The first session on 20 March focused on residential construction and was attended by 56 professionals from the construction and architecture sectors. The second, held on 27 March, was tailored to appliance retailers and provided strategies for promoting energy-efficient technologies.

Senior Policy Advisor Kristen Smith said energy efficiency has the most impact when it is integrated into the inception of building projects.

“This training provides those in the home construction and development industries with the latest residential energy efficiency guidelines so they can help Cayman’s tenants and homeowners keep cool and minimise their energy consumption. Our programmes in residential homes and public sector buildings have proven that energy efficiency pays off, for builders and residents alike,” she said.

“We have been impressed with the high turnout and level of engagement at both training sessions, and initial feedback from the participants has been excellent too. We want to thank our partners for delivering this important training, and we appreciate everyone who took part as we continue to work together to build a more energy-efficient Cayman Islands.”

The guidelines are a collaboration developed in consultation with the planning department, CUC, the Cayman Society of Architects, Surveyors & Engineers (CASE) and the Cayman Contractors Association (CCA). Recordings of the training course, along with specially created infographics and the technical course content, are now available to all members of the public via the energy section of the MSCRW website.

The Energy Policy Unit continues to deliver accessible community-based initiatives that support the goals of the National Energy Policy 2024-2045 and the Climate Change Policy 2024-2050, which aim to make the Cayman Islands more resilient and adaptive to climate change risks, officials stated.

The team has developed accessible online resources to help the wider community understand how to conduct their own energy audits and prepare their home and property for the changing climate. The resources and guides continue to be available on the energy website.

Chief Officer Eric Bush said sustainable development must begin with smart design and construction. “These guidelines not only support the national energy and climate policies but also mean lower utility costs for families, reduced strain on our energy grid, and a more climate-resilient Cayman Islands. This is what progress looks like — practical, informed, and focused on empowering Caymanians today and for generations to come,” he added.

To learn more about the Energy Efficiency programme’s outcomes and recommendations, visit the Energy Unit website, www.gov.ky/energy. Industry professionals and residents alike are encouraged to explore the resources available and become active partners in building a more energy-efficient, sustainable Cayman Islands.