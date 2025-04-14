GT Hospital renamed after former health minister
(CNS): The UPM minority government has renamed the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town the Anthony S. Eden Hospital. According to a press release, this is recognition of Eden’s “extraordinary contributions” to healthcare in the Cayman Islands. Eden served as health minister for a total of ten years. During his first term, 1994-2000, he oversaw the completion of the hospital facility in 1999.
He was health minister again during the PPM’s first administration, 2005-2009, when he was a member of the party. However, he left the PPM in November 2015 over the issue of same-sex unions due to his intolerance for the LGBTQI community before retiring from politics due to ill health in 2021.
Eden became well-known for his vehement opposition to civil partnerships and for reviling non-heterosexuals in general with his speeches in the Legislative Assembly and parliament that amounted to hate speech.
Since the announcement about the renaming of the hospital, there has been an outcry on social media that such an important facility would be named after Eden, given his intolerance not just towards any form of human rights for the community but its very existence.
Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who supported Eden’s position on gay marriage and same-sex unions, paid tribute to him at an official ceremony renaming the government hospital.
“We honour the legacy and contribution of Mr Eden, whose vision, dedication and sacrifice have been truly transformative,” she said. “His unwavering commitment has significantly advanced public health in the Cayman Islands, ensuring that all Caymanians have access to quality, modern healthcare.
“The foundation he laid continues to support our progress and to position us as a beacon of advanced healthcare on the global stage. Recognising this stalwart ensures his contribution continues to inspire future generations of Caymanians.”
HSA Acting Board Chair Joy Vernon said Eden’s foresight and sense of community paved the way for the authority to continue offering extraordinary healthcare services. “His principled approach and accountability to the people of the Cayman Islands speak volumes about his commitment to ensuring access to quality care in proximity to family and loved ones,” she said.
HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said that renaming the hospital reflected the “profound and lasting impact he has made on healthcare” here. “The team at the HSA remains committed to ensuring we provide high quality, accessible healthcare, and the experiences of our patients continue to embody Mr Eden’s vision and compassion,” she added.
Eden said it was an honour to have served his country and to have played a role in the establishment and advancement of this vital sector. “I am grateful for the recognition bestowed upon me, as it not only reflects the journey we have undertaken but also underscores the spirit of community where we can all play a part in taking care of each other,” he said.
Officials credited Eden with the expansion of the district health centres and the introduction of mandatory health insurance, being instrumental in reforming the Health Practitioners Bill, introducing the National Strategic Plan for Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation, establishing the National Strategic Health Plan, and forging strategic partnerships with international healthcare institutions to enhance tertiary care.
It’s disturbing how “news” vendors in Cayman can get away with peddling crap! The first reports of this story clearly stated it was the HSA being renamed.
That was cause for alarm!
I hope one day Cayman legalizes abortion and they take place in the Antony Eden Hospital…I’m sure he is a very nice person… but he is a dinosaur… maybe the cafe can host Civil Partnerships… that would be a fitting tribute.
Next up they will be renaming the Crisis Centre after McKeeva.
Say what you want, this is on brand for Cayman dating back to Mr. Jim as a National Hero, he did some good things, but also quite a few questionable ones.
I’m waiting for the McKeeva Bush Women’s Shelter.
So no queers allowed then eh.
Nasty, hateful excuse for a human being.
After all that Ezzard Miller did for health care here in the 1980s, and built the foundations which Anthony Eden inherited?????
AIDS would have decimated Cayman if not for Ezzard’s initiaves.
Sick and embarrassed of being Caymanian. I identify as ‘transient’ from here on!!
Anything to win this election (PPM)
Prejudice should never be celebrated. It is written in Mark 12:31 that Jesus said, “love thy neighbour as thyself.” Do you think Jesus would approve of the persecution and judgement of LGBT, or anyone else? Matthew 7:1 says, “judge not that ye not be judged.”
Prejudice and hatred should never be allowed, nor celebrated.
Sickening…thankfully if you have private healthcare you have other better choices that aren’t named after a hater.
Nothing against Mr. Eden, I’ve always found him to be a quiet humble man; however, I do have an issue with thishabit of politicians rewarding their colleagues with the naming of significant infrastructure in their honour, especially when they are still alive.
We see this with the Linford Pierson Highway and other roadways named after former politicians.
In our society, you could have 300 people out of 81,000 vote for you, and you become an MP (yes Northside I am looking at you).
After you are elected, there is no science to the process of assigning portfolios. Once a portfolio has been assigned, the work tends to be attendance at special events, reading speeches, and presenting documents (this is especially true of the Statutory Authorities and Government Owned Companies).
That hospital has been around since the 30s. There are people who have dedicated their entire lives and careers working there. They have faced unimaginable situations where they have touched and saved thousands of lives. Of all the people in the almost 90-year history of the HSA, is a politician truly the worthiest?
Unbelievable. Homophobia is no different to racism. This guy is full on homophobic. What a symbol to have for a medical facility. It has to be a sick joke.
Ju ju is a sick joke
Anthony Eden is a horribly bigoted homophobic plague on our country. Listening to this man speak made me embarrassed for the entire country. Naming the hospital for him is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard of all.
All most likely done to lean on his “good Christian Nature” in the upcoming elections.
Jesus help us.
Trumpism but just a bit different .
Get the Christians
Seriously wth has this got to do with Trump. Grow up.
Geez that’s the best we could do? A homophobic old dinosaur?