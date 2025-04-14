GT Hospital renamed after former health minister

Anthony Eden (on the right, next to the sign) at his family at the renamed hospital

(CNS): The UPM minority government has renamed the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town the Anthony S. Eden Hospital. According to a press release, this is recognition of Eden’s “extraordinary contributions” to healthcare in the Cayman Islands. Eden served as health minister for a total of ten years. During his first term, 1994-2000, he oversaw the completion of the hospital facility in 1999.

He was health minister again during the PPM’s first administration, 2005-2009, when he was a member of the party. However, he left the PPM in November 2015 over the issue of same-sex unions due to his intolerance for the LGBTQI community before retiring from politics due to ill health in 2021.

Eden became well-known for his vehement opposition to civil partnerships and for reviling non-heterosexuals in general with his speeches in the Legislative Assembly and parliament that amounted to hate speech.

Since the announcement about the renaming of the hospital, there has been an outcry on social media that such an important facility would be named after Eden, given his intolerance not just towards any form of human rights for the community but its very existence.

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who supported Eden’s position on gay marriage and same-sex unions, paid tribute to him at an official ceremony renaming the government hospital.

“We honour the legacy and contribution of Mr Eden, whose vision, dedication and sacrifice have been truly transformative,” she said. “His unwavering commitment has significantly advanced public health in the Cayman Islands, ensuring that all Caymanians have access to quality, modern healthcare.

“The foundation he laid continues to support our progress and to position us as a beacon of advanced healthcare on the global stage. Recognising this stalwart ensures his contribution continues to inspire future generations of Caymanians.”

HSA Acting Board Chair Joy Vernon said Eden’s foresight and sense of community paved the way for the authority to continue offering extraordinary healthcare services. “His principled approach and accountability to the people of the Cayman Islands speak volumes about his commitment to ensuring access to quality care in proximity to family and loved ones,” she said.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said that renaming the hospital reflected the “profound and lasting impact he has made on healthcare” here. “The team at the HSA remains committed to ensuring we provide high quality, accessible healthcare, and the experiences of our patients continue to embody Mr Eden’s vision and compassion,” she added.

Eden said it was an honour to have served his country and to have played a role in the establishment and advancement of this vital sector. “I am grateful for the recognition bestowed upon me, as it not only reflects the journey we have undertaken but also underscores the spirit of community where we can all play a part in taking care of each other,” he said.

Officials credited Eden with the expansion of the district health centres and the introduction of mandatory health insurance, being instrumental in reforming the Health Practitioners Bill, introducing the National Strategic Plan for Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation, establishing the National Strategic Health Plan, and forging strategic partnerships with international healthcare institutions to enhance tertiary care.