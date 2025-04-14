George Senior found guilty of murdering Hernandez

Divonte Hernandez, killed on 29 September (from social media)

(CNS): After four days deliberating the crown’s case against George Orlando Senior (36) for the murder of Divonte Hernandez (25) outside a George Town liquor store in September 2023, a jury of seven women and five men delivered a unanimous guilty verdict on Monday. However, the jury acquitted Bianca Vega (34), who was charged with accessory after the fact. Vega had been accused of hiding Senior, who went on the run after the daylight murder.

On the morning of 23 September, Hernandez was gunned down in a brazen assassination as he sat at a picnic table outside Liquor 4 Less in George Town in front of his young child and a number of others.

The case against Senior was based on a combination of forensic evidence, including DNA, and circumstantial evidence, though the police never found the murder weapon. At least two other men were also said to have been involved by taking Senior to the scene and helping him escape.

George Orlando Senior

Those men were arrested during the course of the investigation, but both were released on bail and have since left the country.

Senior denied being the killer, and although he had given a no-comment interview at the time of his arrest, it was not until the trial that he admitted to being at the scene. He claimed he was the driver and had been coerced into helping the killers, whom he knew only as “Skippa” and “Cheese”.

He claimed that he had bought drugs from them earlier that day, and they had told him they needed his help to drive them to collect outstanding drug debts. He said both men were armed and had threatened him and his family.

Vega, the mother of Senior’s child, had denied harbouring him as she genuinely did not believe he had committed murder. After Vega was acquitted, she was released by the courts, but Senior, who is facing a life sentence of some 30 years in jail, was remanded in custody until June when that sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place.