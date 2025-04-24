Ganja and gambling debates lose out to cruise fight

(CNS): As the battle over the referendum question on the development of cruise berthing facilities reaches fever pitch, a week from Election Day, debates on the other two questions — about the introduction of a national lottery and the decriminalisation of the use and small possession of ganja — have been almost non-existent.

While the two issues have been mentioned in passing, it has become evident that the country seems indifferent to these two questions, while the cruise fight is dominating social media and other debate forums.

Surprisingly, the many churches on the islands and the various church organisations have said very little on either the ganja or the gambling issues.

CNS has reached out to the Cayman Ministers Association for comment about what could be considered moral questions. We are still waiting for a response on how these subjects, especially the idea of gambling in the form of a national lottery, are being handled from the pulpit.

Nevertheless, this week, a number of people involved in promoting the legalisation of cannabis released the position paper they submitted to the government as part of its consultation on the ganja question.

Two of them, local psychiatrist Dr Marc Lockhart and local attorney Orrie Merren, in their personal rather than professional capacities, are encouraging the public to vote ‘yes’ on the ganja question as another incremental step towards a more liberal regime in relation to the legal use of the drug and a possible future industry for the Cayman Islands.

The use of medical tinctures was legalised in 2017, but since then, no further changes have been made. It is still illegal in Cayman to consume the drug without a prescription, and even those with prescriptions cannot smoke, drink or eat the drug in its natural state or grow their own plants.

In a detailed discussion document, the two men, who have long supported a change in the draconian laws in relation to the use of ganja, have argued that, in the wake of the referendum, Cayman could adopt a wider decriminalisation model than politicians have implied, despite concerns over the international drug treaties that Cayman is bound by as an overseas territory of the UK.

“Courts, in certain jurisdictions, have held that the Wide Decriminalisation model is based upon constitutional privacy rights as well as the right to health and personal liberty,” Merren and Lockhart said. “In the Cayman Islands, this type of decriminalisation has an even firmer constitutional basis as our privacy rights… are amongst the strongest fundamental rights and freedoms in our Bill of Rights that can act as constitutional safeguards against UN international drug conventions.”

In their very detailed and technical submissions, the men argued that the various benefits of CBD outweigh any detriment and that it is safe for human consumption. They argue that wider decriminalisation would pave the way for legal scientific research, supported by clinical health trials that could be conducted here.

They also say that if people were allowed to cultivate their own plants, they could avoid the risk of purchasing contaminated products. This would also discourage the illicit drug trade, where ganja laced with hard drugs is smuggled into the country along with guns and other contraband.

Users who grow their own plants retain control and can avoid dealing with criminals, while police resources can be directed to the traffickers rather than ganja gardeners who have no connection to the criminal world.

“With proper implementation, limited resources can be better applied towards tackling problems associated with hard drugs and serious crime, as well as re-focusing efforts concerning personal uses of cannabis toward rehabilitation and drug education,” the men submitted.

How the next government handles the ganja question depends on the result of the referendum and who ends up in power. While most MPs have said they will be directed by the vote, all three questions are non-binding and merely a guide.

Nevertheless, the UPM government has argued that the vote still matters. In a press release issued Thursday, the CIG said the result is a “crucial step in the policy-making process” as those voters who express their views next Wednesday will give valuable insight into public sentiment.

However, all three questions, including the ganja question, are not well defined, and the decriminalisation proposition could be interpreted very differently by whoever takes the reins of power.

What is certain is that the vote can only give the government an idea that voters are for or against the current, arguably outdated, and draconian situation that currently exists. Some candidates are arguing purely for the narrowest form of decriminalising by removing only criminal conviction but still fining for possession and consumption.

Other candidates see the potential for a wider approach and the development of local cultivation. Either way, however, a yes vote may still see little to no change, and a no vote would not necessarily bind a future administration from holding another vote on a more detailed proposal based on a specific question about a broader, but safer, legal regime.

The question about the national lottery is also vague. There has been little indication on how a lottery would be run or fit into the current legal structure of a prohibition on all forms of gambling.

Another issue is feasibility. Lotteries are more attractive when the prizes are big, but given Cayman’s relatively small market, administering it, raising money for good causes and providing an attractive enough jackpot may prove unfeasible even if it receives voters’ support.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening at 7pm, Radio Cayman is hosting an open mic panel programme with Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who has spearheaded the referendum and all three questions, along with Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell. Voters are encouraged to submit questions both before and during the programme to publicconsultation@gov.ky or call 949-8037 during the show.