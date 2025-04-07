Gang denies conspiracy to import guns and drugs

(CNS): Three people, including a civilian employee of the RCIPS, have all denied their part in what the crown says was a conspiracy to import guns, component parts, ammunition, a bullet-proof vest and drugs. On Friday, Courtney Bush Myles Jr, Chanel Andrea Cranston and Tiquan Raheem Forbes pleaded not guilty to the list of charges against them relating to the illegal importation and possession of the contraband.

Eddie Marlon Ebanks is also charged. However, due to outstanding legal issues, he did not answer the various counts he is facing when he appeared in court. He was remanded in custody following their appearance, while the other three were all bailed to return for trial in October.

Myles, who has been suspended from his desk job with the police, is facing one count of misconduct in public office for unlawfully accessing criminal records data in addition to the charges relating to the importation conspiracy.

Few details were revealed about the case in court, but the four individuals are accused of playing a part in the importation of firearms and unspecified drugs sometime between February 2019 and June 2022. The importation also involved a fifth individual who has not been charged and is alleged to have been the gang’s overseas supplier.

This conspiracy case, investigated by the RCIPS and the Anti-Corruption Commission, has taken several years to wind its way through the courts and be set for trial. The Springfield Armory semi-automatic pistol and eight rounds of ammunition at the centre of the allegations were found in a George Town house almost three years ago in the summer of 2022.








