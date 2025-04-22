Elite class in Cayman politics: progress or power trip?

101 writes: In this election season, we are seeing more of a certain breed of candidate stepping into the political arena: wealthy, media-trained professionals with deep pockets and polished campaign teams. They look the part, speak the part, and seem to have spared no expense in branding themselves as Cayman’s next saviours. But beneath the sleek campaign videos and carefully curated social media presence, what exactly are they offering? Take, for example, the Cayman Islands National Party, which is putting forward several respected figures from business and corporate circles… Read more and comment here.

*****

See full election coverage in the CNS Election Section.

Catch up with all the latest news and views on the 2025 General Election.