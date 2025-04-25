Dozens of workers sue port for CI$2.9M missing pay

George Town cargo dock

(CNS): The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands is being sued for almost $2.9 million by 55 former and current workers who say the government-owned facility has shortchanged them on past leave, vacation and overtime in breach of the labour law. According to court documents filed last week and published on the public register yesterday, the claim goes back to 2007 and up to 2017. Despite their efforts to get the money the employees say is due to them, management has refused to make good on this missing pay claim.

The claim is based on the fact that the port staff in their various roles all worked 10-12 hour shifts with one-hour unpaid meal breaks, but leave was calculated on a nine-hour rather than an 11-hour day and they were underpaid for overtime. The more than two dozen heavy equipment and forklift drivers and operators, stevedores, mechanics, and admin staff argue that the authority has short-changed them for a decade in breach of their contracts.

When they learned of the issue in 2019, they attempted to secure what they say is around CI$500,000 for unpaid annual leave and around CI$2,400,000 for unpaid overtime. They asked management for the shortfall, but it has never been paid, and as a result, the workers are now taking legal action.

The lawsuit specifies that PACI currently owes the staff well over CI$2.8 million, and they are seeking this sum in total, as well as damages for the breach of contract and the costs for the legal action.

Represented by the local law firm Brady, the 55 port workers have outlined in the suit the missing pay for all of the workers, with some claiming to be owed more than $40,000 each.