Detailed commentary on the Immigration White Paper

Nick Joseph writes: I consider that a wholesale updating of the immigration regime and the legislation and regulations governing it is long overdue. Unfortunately, the Immigration White Paper does not deal with many of the pressing longstanding issues and otherwise falls well short of its potential.

I made a public statement on the White Paper following an initial cursory reading. I have been asked from many corners to provide a more detailed review.

That request has come from industry bodies, clients and politicians. Indeed, the authors of the White Paper (whoever they may be) have also asked the public for input and discussion.

My thoughts are below. Many of the issues are highly technical, but I am concerned that the direction being taken and the approach seemingly being adopted, in material respects, risks causing (further) significant harm to these Islands and to the (traditional) Caymanian people. Whilst I concur (strongly) that all Caymanians are Caymanian, those that are originally of these small lands, that created this culture, and that welcomed the great majority of us, are deserving (and worthy) of some deference. Our laws have long required it.

Over the years, I have participated in similar detailed reviews of proposed legislation relating to immigration and employment, but (other than seemingly being ignored and sitting on a shelf (if not relegated to a shredder) they have seemed to make little impact. Even a material typo identified in previous draft legislation was not corrected and became (and has remained) the law of these Islands for many years — although the recent proposals at least catch and would resolve that error.

I have now been forced by a sense of responsibility, even duty, to spend several evenings and weekends preparing what follows. My conscience cannot risk it being overlooked, as have countless other submissions, written and otherwise, in the past, and to watch the Caymanian people and deserving applicants for immigration permissions alike be the subject of unworkable and even potentially unlawful treatment. Some of our leaders have historically been able to claim they didn’t know, or didn’t appreciate, some of the implications of what they were doing.

Well, now they (or some of those advising them) will know.

I am therefore providing this analysis in a public manner so that lawyers, HR specialists and immigration agents, and the interested public can consider the issues. Most important is for our politicians, existing and prospective, to have an unvarnished and candid view of some of what may have been happening. There can be no room for important legislation, key to the well-being of Cayman, without the legislators having the opportunity to fully understand the implications and impact of what has been proposed.

I am, as I always have been, happy to engage with anyone genuinely seeking solutions to Cayman’s increasingly fraught (and economically and culturally unsustainable) immigration situation. I have dedicated 15 years lecturing on the subject at the Truman Bodden Law School, and twice that time helping a great many, Caymanian and expatriate alike, to navigate our increasingly overstretched, misunderstood, and failing systems.

There was even a time when I had the privilege, working hand in hand with the then Chief Immigration Officer, of playing a role in the training of Immigration Officers. The course I developed with CIO Manderson (as he then was) formed the basis of the Professional Practice Course at the Truman Bodden Law School — and the principles therein have been tested in hundreds of successful appeals and other legal challenges.

Most of these appeals and challenges ought to have been unnecessary. The hundreds of persons wronged ought not to have faced the stresses and indignities that resulted, or the expenses incurred. These issues have long interfered with the efficient and effective management of our systems, preventing them from operating in a manner which protects our Islands, our people, and with which we could all be proud.

The past, however regrettable, is the past. A new day dawns. Our elections will decide on whose shoulders the burden of finding and implementing solutions will, in fact, weigh.

In the Cayman context, employment, housing, education, economic competitiveness, diversification, security, the cost of living, social cohesion and cultural preservation are all key elements subject to direct influence by our immigration regime. Indeed, our immigration system, properly understood and applied, is foundational to each of them. As we conclude a political cycle, it is all the more important that our leaders, existing and prospective, have the clearest and fullest possible overview.

The below is not perfect. Much of the intention has had to be inferred. It does not address everything, but it provides a perspective borne of almost 30 years of practice. It is written from the vantage point of someone who loves these Islands and their people and who endeavours to support the rule of law. It adopts the headings in the white paper. Anyone reviewing this other than for mere informational purposes should have that document and the existing Immigration (Transition) Act to hand for comparison.

None of it should be taken as formal advice.