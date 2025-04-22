Cyclist killed in hit and run on Bodden Town Road

Scene where cyclist was killed on Easter Monday, 21 April 2025 (from social media)

(CNS): A 39-year-old man from Bodden Town was killed early Easter Monday morning after he was hit by a blue Subaru Forrester as he was riding his bike east along Bodden Town Road near the junction of Lake Destiny Drive. A 33-year-old man, also from the district, who fled the scene, has been arrested on suspicion of causing the cyclist’s death and is currently being treated in hospital under police custody.

The deadly collision happened at around 6:00am when the Subaru, travelling in the same direction, hit the rider who appeared to be with a group of cyclists.

Police said that after the collision, the driver drove away from the scene but collided with a parked car nearby before crashing into a concrete wall. At that point, he got out of the car and ran off. However, he later turned up at the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash, where he was arrested and treated for his injuries.

The cyclist was taken to the HSA hospital by ambulance immediately after the collision, but later died of the serious injuries he had sustained. The man has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Saburu was arrested on suspicion of various offences, including manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving. While he has been identified as Anthony Berry on social media, police have not yet confirmed or charged the driver.

The cyclist is the first person to lose their life on local roads this year, after 14 people were killed on the roads in 2024.

Police are continuing to call for witnesses to the collision, but said several people were at the scene who assisted. The Cayman Islands Fire Service also helped police process the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.



