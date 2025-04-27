Cyclist critical, driver arrested after another hit-and-run

Scene of collision involving a cyclist near Smith Cove on 25 April (from social media)

(CNS): A 20-year-old woman from West Bay was arrested on Saturday evening in relation to a serious collision on Friday night in which a cyclist riding along South Church Street was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The police said the cyclist was struck by a car at around 8:40pm near to Smith Cove. EMS attended the scene, and the cyclist was taken to the HSA hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The police said on Sunday that he remains in critical condition.

On Saturday, the police said that the vehicle that struck the cyclist and left the scene was a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage. The RCIPS appealed to the public for information about the vehicle, and by Saturday evening, they had arrested a suspect for a number of driving offences in relation to the collision. She remains in custody as the RCIPS continues the investigation into how the collision occurred.

This is the second cyclist to be struck by a car in a serious road collision in less than a week. Per Undheim (39), a Norwegian national living in Savannah and working as a physiotherapist, died of his injuries after he was hit on Bodden Town Road on Easter Monday by a man driving a blue Subaru Forester. He also left the scene but was arrested after he turned up at the hospital with injuries he sustained in the collision.

He has not been charged but is understood to have been bailed as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have seen a dark-colored SUV traveling in the area around the time of the incident, or who is aware of such a vehicle that appears to have recently sustained front-end damage, is asked to contact the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website<http://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip>.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website<https://caymancrimestoppers.com/> or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.