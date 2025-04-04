Critical cruise info still missing 26 days from vote

Cruise ships in the George Town Harbour (file photo)

(CNS): Less than four weeks before Cayman voters will be asked to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the construction of cruise berthing facilities somewhere in Grand Cayman, campaigners advocating for a ‘no’ vote in the referendum say the people still don’t have access to important information. With no specific plan on the table, voters are being asked to give the next government a blank cheque without any idea of the budget, scale or even location of the potential facility.

“Before we vote, we deserve real answers,” a spokesperson for the Vote No Cayman campaign said this week, as the clock ticks down to the national ballot.

Representatives from CPR Cayman, Sustainable Cayman and other local environmental groups have stepped up their campaign and are encouraging voters to think about and challenge the messages being pushed by the former government that the cruise sector cannot survive unless the country provides the cruise lines with costly and damaging berthing facilities.

The CPR activists said in a release Thursday that the current government, which had “brought this unnecessary referendum”, had not “provided any pertinent data or verifiable information to support this attempt to move forward on a cruise berthing facility, which would saddle the country with more significant long term debt for a project that is not a stated top 10 national priority”.

Various candidates and parties campaigning in this election have privately conducted political polls, and several have revealed that a cruise dock does not feature in the top ten concerns of the majority of voters polled.

The ‘no’ campaigners have deep concerns about the lack of information about any potential project if the ‘yes’ vote prevails. They also say there is a significant amount of misinformation being peddled to voters on the election campaign trail and by ACT, the leading ‘yes’ vote campaign.

Of particular concern is the misinformation about the environmental impact of the development of a dock in the George Town Harbour, if that is where the next administration chooses to build a cruise port. Some have claimed that it would not cause any environmental damage, which is completely untrue.

Without a specific plan, the extent of the damage caused is difficult to calculate, but it is indisputable that any kind of dredging and construction in such a sensitive marine environment would damage the coral reefs and other marine life and would threaten the wrecks that are an important part of Cayman’s marine heritage.

There would be direct and immediate damage during construction and ongoing damage from operations during the lifetime of the facility. The only question is the extent of the damage.

The last PPM administration was seeking to construct a large-scale project that would have seen some 20 acres of seabed damaged during dredging and at least 15 acres of coral reef directly destroyed by that dredging. That project was estimated to cost as much as $400 million.

Regional economist Marla Dukharan has disputed the estimates that the UPM released about the economic benefits of building a cruise port. Her report, Beyond The Debate and Into The Data: Cruise Tourism in Cayman, which she compiled using data from the cruise sector, international open sources and the Cayman Islands Government, paints a very different picture.

However, her compelling findings have been dismissed by those in favour of the project.

CPR has said that Dukharan’s report provided an unbiased economic analysis of the publicly available data and provides very valuable insights.

“Post-pandemic, cruise arrivals to Cayman have been declining, but a similar trend is observed in 83% of jurisdictions in the BREA 2024 study, including those with cruise berthing infrastructure, demonstrating that declining cruise arrivals is not at all unique to Cayman, and that cruise berthing infrastructure and the capacity to accommodate mega ships will not necessarily reverse these declines,” CPR said.

Over the last week or so, ACT has hosted a number of presentations by former cruise industry executives and by Allen Chastanet, the former prime minister of Saint Lucia. The arguments put forward in favour of a cruise port during these presentations were based on distorted perspectives and an absence of accurate local data.

One of the main issues that the CIG has not addressed is that there is no data on the actual number of Caymanians who depend on cruise tourism, either because they own a business or are employed in a business that caters solely to cruise passengers.

The figures that have been released cover businesses and jobs that cater to tourism as a whole and do not show what would happen to those businesses and jobs if the cruise sector declined significantly here.

The activists say that such figures are critically important to understanding the benefit versus harm of a cruise dock facility. If the CIG does not know how many people it is trying to help and what is causing the problem, spending millions of dollars, damaging the environment and stressing the country’s already inadequate infrastructure and attractions is a massive risk.

The decline in cruise numbers here is not unique and is not exclusively about Cayman’s lack of berthing facilities but relates to the industry’s constantly evolving and changing model, as outlined by Dukharan in her recent report.