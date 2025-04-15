CPR: CIG cash crisis makes cruise piers even less viable

Katrina Jurn

(CNS): Campaigners pushing for a ‘no’ in the upcoming cruise port referendum have said the pre-election finance report shows the country is in no position to invest in a costly cruise berthing facility. Katrina Jurn, from CPR Cayman, said that even if the Cayman Islands Government were to come up with some deal with the cruise lines, the public purse would ultimately be picking up the tab.

Speaking to CNS at a recent fundraiser for the ‘Vote No’ campaign, she pointed out that the last project proposed by the PPM some six years ago was estimated to be as much as US$400 million.

Jurn said that with 20% inflation since then, even a greatly scaled-down project would be unaffordable. “Whatever happens, the people will be paying for it,” Jurn said, adding that, given the current state of the public finances, it’s clear these are costs Cayman will be unable to afford.

It is now known that the next government will have to cut spending or find new revenue sources to cover its operational expenses and reverse the deficit prediction for this year and next, and it will also have to boost government coffers to shore up reserves.

Therefore, it will be in no position to embark on any more capital spending projects. According to the figures in the Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update, the next government will struggle to cover the costs of projects currently underway, such as Scranton Central Park and the Cayman Brac school.

However, candidates in all three parties and independents are campaigning for even more capital projects, including a school in West Bay, the East-West Arterial Road extension, more affordable homes and the re-tendering for a much needed solution to the nation’s waste management problems, which is seen as a priority by all and will be a massive expense.

Currently, the tenders for the cruise ships are paid for by the cruise lines, and the government is collecting all of the fees from passengers, so it is making, not losing, money from cruise tourism. If the CIG went ahead with a project, tendering would still be required but would need to be paid for locally. A cruise project would also see the fees collected from passengers redirected towards the development of whatever facility is eventually constructed to accommodate the mega ships.

The financial risks associated with cruise berthing facilities were recently detailed by regional economist Marla Dukharan in her report, Beyond The Debate and Into The Data: Cruise Tourism in Cayman. Based on cruise industry, regional and international data and relevant local statistics, the independent expert gave the idea a thumbs down for a catalogue of reasons.

Dukharan raised many red flags in the data analysis and warned that committing to a cruise berthing facility is likely to have a serious detrimental impact on public finances.

Cruise tourism makes a relatively small contribution towards the economy as a whole, and the pier does not appear to be a priority for voters. CNS has learned that in a recent private poll conducted by the Cayman Islands National Party, the development of berthing facilities was not even among the top ten priorities among a sample of around 1,500 voters.

Jurn told CNS that although the results of the referendum are non-binding, the next administration could still move ahead with the project unless the ‘no’ vote is overwhelming. She urged those opposed to a cruise berthing facility to think carefully about the position of the candidates they are voting for because the make-up of the next administration is as important as the result of the actual referendum, if not more so.

The non-profit has been funding the campaign from a wide donor support base. Jurn said that CPR Cayman was raising money to cover the campaign costs for more radio air time and blast social media over the last two weeks of the campaign.