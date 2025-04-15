CPR: CIG cash crisis makes cruise piers even less viable
(CNS): Campaigners pushing for a ‘no’ in the upcoming cruise port referendum have said the pre-election finance report shows the country is in no position to invest in a costly cruise berthing facility. Katrina Jurn, from CPR Cayman, said that even if the Cayman Islands Government were to come up with some deal with the cruise lines, the public purse would ultimately be picking up the tab.
Speaking to CNS at a recent fundraiser for the ‘Vote No’ campaign, she pointed out that the last project proposed by the PPM some six years ago was estimated to be as much as US$400 million.
Jurn said that with 20% inflation since then, even a greatly scaled-down project would be unaffordable. “Whatever happens, the people will be paying for it,” Jurn said, adding that, given the current state of the public finances, it’s clear these are costs Cayman will be unable to afford.
It is now known that the next government will have to cut spending or find new revenue sources to cover its operational expenses and reverse the deficit prediction for this year and next, and it will also have to boost government coffers to shore up reserves.
Therefore, it will be in no position to embark on any more capital spending projects. According to the figures in the Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update, the next government will struggle to cover the costs of projects currently underway, such as Scranton Central Park and the Cayman Brac school.
However, candidates in all three parties and independents are campaigning for even more capital projects, including a school in West Bay, the East-West Arterial Road extension, more affordable homes and the re-tendering for a much needed solution to the nation’s waste management problems, which is seen as a priority by all and will be a massive expense.
Currently, the tenders for the cruise ships are paid for by the cruise lines, and the government is collecting all of the fees from passengers, so it is making, not losing, money from cruise tourism. If the CIG went ahead with a project, tendering would still be required but would need to be paid for locally. A cruise project would also see the fees collected from passengers redirected towards the development of whatever facility is eventually constructed to accommodate the mega ships.
The financial risks associated with cruise berthing facilities were recently detailed by regional economist Marla Dukharan in her report, Beyond The Debate and Into The Data: Cruise Tourism in Cayman. Based on cruise industry, regional and international data and relevant local statistics, the independent expert gave the idea a thumbs down for a catalogue of reasons.
Dukharan raised many red flags in the data analysis and warned that committing to a cruise berthing facility is likely to have a serious detrimental impact on public finances.
Cruise tourism makes a relatively small contribution towards the economy as a whole, and the pier does not appear to be a priority for voters. CNS has learned that in a recent private poll conducted by the Cayman Islands National Party, the development of berthing facilities was not even among the top ten priorities among a sample of around 1,500 voters.
Jurn told CNS that although the results of the referendum are non-binding, the next administration could still move ahead with the project unless the ‘no’ vote is overwhelming. She urged those opposed to a cruise berthing facility to think carefully about the position of the candidates they are voting for because the make-up of the next administration is as important as the result of the actual referendum, if not more so.
The non-profit has been funding the campaign from a wide donor support base. Jurn said that CPR Cayman was raising money to cover the campaign costs for more radio air time and blast social media over the last two weeks of the campaign.
As far as I am concerned, NO PLAN by CIG = a NO vote, and NO BUDGET by CIG = a NO vote
How can you trust this Government and maybe the next, with money. Look at the decision to buy the Smatts land on North Church Street over 5 years ago. What have they done. well they bulldozed income producing cottages, built a fence to preclude people from using it and nothing else.
We do not need an expanded cruise ship terminal and we certainly cannot afford it. Money needs to be spent on long term tourism so we can compete against the Turks and Caicos Islands who are fast overtaking us.
Didnt Mkiva Bush orchastrate a deal with CHINA some years ago to build, own an lease-back a new Cruise Port for Cayman?
I suggest we check out how deals with CHINA worked out for Panama, the look into that.
Mac Bush was stopped in his tracks, after cancelling a properly awarded contract to the winning bidder, and giving it to the Chinese company CHEC.
The FCO through the Governor stepped in to void Mac’s award to the Chinese, as “improprieties” were alleged.
The original successful bidder sued the Government who rolled over and paid almost $3M in penalties.
CIG didn’t even contest the suit as they knew revelations surrounding reasons for the award to the Chinese would be , if not embarrassing, then certainly damning.
The same players are among us, and should be closely watched.
No No No all day. If they “estimate” $400million it’ll be over a billion before they’re done. The brac school was supposed to be 50M and everyone said it would over run, and before they’re even out of the foundation they’re up to $60M projected…on basically the first friggin step of the project!
Already projected to be over by 20%!!!!! WTF.
Bearing in mind that NONE of the contractors in Cayman have the experience to build in the harbor like this…a $400M estimate will guaranteed be close to or over $1Billion.
the brac school is already at 100 million
If you go to the CNS library and look at the PPM proposal for the cruise piers it states less than 200 million where does she get over 400 million, she is quite the story teller.
CNS: The cost to build the dock six years ago was valued at $200 million. The cost to the Cayman Islands over 25 years would have been $450 million. See here. A nice little earner for the Verdant Isle Group.
I am for cruise tourism and think we need to upgrade the port. However I will be voting no due to lack of trust and belief the CIG would be able to handle a project of this size.
The fact is even if we wanted the piers now, we just cant afford to pay for them in the current financial situation. Sad but true.
We must remember the same government could not handle sprucing up and improving the George Town area. So much money for tiles and less businesses in town.
Wow- great! What a winner we have.
Why on Earth would the Cayman Islands volunteer to pay for the capital infrastructure and upkeep for non-resident NYSE-listee cruise liners worth billions? It doesn’t make any sense until you appreciate the ongoing financial opacity of PACI and other loaded government boards and agencies that dangle presents and hold the gaze of corrupt career politicians. Then it’s easier to understand why this keeps coming up, despite failing all basic reasonability tests, and the deafly counter to public sentiment.
This lady needs to just be quite. AmeriCaribe and CHECC are going to provide financing so they can fast track the job and keep us in the cruise game. Honorable Bryant & the Premier know this and once they have the PPM majority this will be the greatest cruise pier in the world.
Maybe you need to wake up and read the fine print – even if a 3rd party (cruise line etc) “finances” the build, Cayman will still be paying for it because literally every single $ that we currently get per passenger, will go straight back into the pockets of the 3rd party for at least the next 25 years as “payment”.
I sincerely hope you’re trolling. If not, I despair.
Cute. Excellent parody. Looks like you netted four suckers who actually believed you … and agreed! 😀 😀
I am voting a hard no.
Why are Deputy Premier Bryan, Joey Hew, PPm and ACT acting the fool?
Ask the Chinese..they dangle many good reasons.
The problem with Chinese cash is that 15 minutes after spending all of it you feel like you haven’t spent any money at all.
Cayman cannot afford cruise berthing and the long term debt that comes along with a project that is not a top 5 priority for the majority of the people
Monique Simmons, Elio, Austin, Joey Woods, Timmy Adam and the minister come across as disingenuous and emotional basket cases. No facts just ranting and anger. That’s why it’s easy to vote no because CPR share real facts.
CPR are made up of really smart and honest people the govt and ACT are dishonest clowns
There are so many reasons to vote no but the financial situation and costs seals it for me
Fake news, the project will be financed 100% by a joint venture of CHECC and Americaribe. This will be a wonderful project that will make us leaders in the cruise destinations.
so we will cede control of our port to foreing company? yeh no, still voting no
The UK will not allow any Chinese entity to finance and control any strategic port or location in the Cayman Islands.
FCDO approval must be sought and will not be granted.
CHEC their history and how they have screwed Jamaica.
Caymanians will not allow that to happen to our country
This is what peak delusion looks like. Cayman has got no tourist attractions, no beaches, no decent food, no space and no money. What are you going to do, organize Mount Trushmore guided walks?
I think you don’t quite understand how financing projects like this works. Who do you think ends up paying for it all? Not the cruise lines that’s for sure.
Thanks CPR for all your efforts to educate the public
Thank you PPM, Honorable Seymour and Honorable Bryant for true visionary leadership. 4 more years!
Please tell me this is sarcasm! If not then I must ask if you are a clown, no sorry, i meant are you the coco the giant clown?
My , I can’t decide if you are serious or just plain old joking about the present set of circus performers ! Consider that a compliment !
ACT and the PPM especially Kenny Bryant and Joey Hew are reckless and stupid in chasing this project at all costs!
Yes, “at all costs to us”, but potential great Benefit to them.
Don’t forget Mac is experienced in these matters and he is coaching them.
Thank you CPR for speaking truth to power and sharing real information about the environmental and financial costs to the people and our country for a proposed cruise berthing project that we cannot afford and do not need!