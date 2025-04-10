Colleagues pay tribute to murdered friend

Judiann Myles

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has issued a statement of “profound sadness” on the death of their friend and colleague Judiann Myles, head of the authority’s anti-money laundering division and an employee of more than 25 years. Describing her as a highly valued member of CIMA, officials said she was “a vibrant, compassionate individual whose warmth, kindness, and unwavering commitment left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of working with her”.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the progress of the investigation into Myles’ death since her body was found a week ago in a blazing car on an empty lot in Lookout Gardens in Bodden Town. So far, the police have offered no information about how she died or any indication of any arrests or suspects in the case, though they have implied that this was an isolated incident.

In a release from CIMA, officials said her passing is a significant loss to the CIMA family and the wider regulatory community, as they extended their deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.

“Throughout her career with the Authority, Judiann proudly served in four key divisions. She began her journey in 1999 in the Investments Supervision Division, then transitioned to the Policy & Development Division, where she served as Chief Policy and Development Officer and later as Deputy Head. Judiann also served as Deputy Head of the Compliance Division for four years.

“Most recently, she was appointed Head of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Division on 1 June 2024, where she also played a critical role in the formation and development of the division’s strategy, having served as a Deputy Head previously.

“Judiann’s professional journey was further defined by her commitment to strengthening CIMA’s regulatory framework. She was instrumental in shaping regulatory policies, fostering engagement with industry stakeholders, and ensuring that the Authority remained responsive to both domestic and international financial regulatory changes. Her strategic guidance helped drive critical decisions and initiatives across the AML/CFT landscape.

“Beyond her exceptional work at CIMA, Judiann was highly respected by her peers in the regional and international financial community. As Co-chair of the Financial Action Task Force Joint Group of the Americas, she represented the Cayman Islands and the entire region with grace, professionalism, and integrity.

“Her vast knowledge, collaborative approach, and leadership were unmatched. Judiann was also a generous mentor to many in the field, always willing to share her expertise, offer guidance, and invest time in the growth and development of others, especially young professionals.”

Her colleagues in the Ministry of Financial Services & Commerce and the Attorney General’s Chambers also paid tribute to her. They said she was greatly respected because of her unwavering dedication to the stability of financial services, not just for those on these Islands but also for people around the world.

“With her sharp, insightful mind and deep understanding of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, she was a key member of our Islands’ local, regional and global delegations. We proudly recall how she used her seat at the table to positively influence discussions and shape outcomes for the better,” the government officials said.

“As we think about her warm personality, clear purpose, and love for the Cayman Islands, it’s difficult to accept that our friend and colleague is no longer with us. Judiann will always be missed. We join with others in wishing her family comfort,” the added.

Attorney General Samuel Bulgin said he could attest to Myles’ significant contribution to the fight against money laundering in the jurisdiction and regionally.

“She was the quintessential ambassador for our islands and the region in such endeavours and represented us with absolute poise and professionalism. Judiann’s death is an unspeakable tragedy that has created a void that will not be easy to fill,” he said, as he offered condolences on behalf of the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism network to her family as “we navigate this difficult period,” Bulgin added.