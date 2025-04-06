CIMA’s AML chief identified as body in car blaze

Judiann Myles

(CNS): Police have finally confirmed that the body found in a blazing car three days ago in Lookout Gardens was Judiann Myles (47), from Bodden Town, but they have still not said that they are treating her death as murder. Myles was a veteran public servant, having spent almost three decades with CIMA, where she was promoted to head of the anti-money laundering division last June.

The RCIPS said in a press release that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. On Friday, police said they were exploring all necessary lines of enquiry but initial findings have led detectives to believe that this is an isolated incident.

They have offered no further comment on the state of the investigation, what they believed happened to Myles or rumours about a potential suspect that have been circulating on social media since the discovery of the body by the RCIPS on Thursday afternoon.

On Sunday, when the police revealed that the body was Myes, they asked people to be responsible with the information they circulate.

“Police are urging members of the public to act responsibly when sharing information on social media and to be mindful of the impact such posts may have on the community, the investigation, and the grieving family. The RCIPS extends its sincere condolences to Mrs Myles’ family and loved ones during this difficult time,” RCIPS officials stated.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.