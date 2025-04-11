CIG spends $2.5M on Turtle Centre pump project

Signing of the CTEC Saltwater Pipe Project (seated L-R) CTCEC CEO Christopher Jackson, Minister Kenneth Bryan, CTCEC Board Chair Ellio Solomon, (standing L-R) CTCEC Turtle Husbandry and Project Manager Jerris Miller, Chief Officer Stran Bodden, and Paul Schreiner, the CFO of Sanpik Contracting Cayman Ltd

(CNS): The tourism ministry has signed a CI$2.56 million deal with Sanpik Contracting Cayman Ltd to implement a saltwater pipe and pump project at the Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre. The deal follows an open procurement process. The project involves the relocation of the pumping system and replacing the pipes that fill the tanks and lagoons that hold the turtles.

The Centre needs a constant supply of fresh seawater, but it is using the same pipes that were installed in 1968, as they were not updated during the 2001 turtle farm upgrade.

Over the years, these pipes have become clogged with built-up calcification, severely limiting the water flow and reducing their diameter from 14 inches to approximately 4 inches, according to a release about the new project. This has led to lower water flow, increased operating costs, and two major breaks that have disrupted water supply to the turtle tanks, officials said.

The seaside location of the pumping station makes it vulnerable to hurricanes and other storms. After the Nor’wester in February last year the system required substantial repairs. The pumps are temporarily removed during severe weather events to prevent damage but this process leaves the tanks without a continuous supply of water and greatly reduces efficiency at the Centre during these periods.

For several years, the possibility of relocating the pumping station inland has been under consideration, and this deal will enable the much-needed project to move ahead. The new inland pumping station, which will be located across the road from the existing facility and will pump 20 million gallons of saltwater per day, ensuring continuous water flow without the need to dismantle the pumps during inclement weather.

This upgrade will improve operational efficiency and reduce ongoing maintenance costs. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

CTCEC CEO Christopher Jackson said the remodel will facilitate necessary improvements in efficiency at the facility.

“With the pump station moved inland, we will address adverse effects during times of inclement weather. This will in turn help protect the animals which rely on an adequate supply of saltwater, as well as reducing risks to our staff. I would like to thank the CTCEC Board of Directors for their support in getting this project initiated.”

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the project was long overdue, and he was pleased to see the process of improving the efficiency of the centre, “our largest land-based tourism attraction”, get underway.

“As the only facility of its kind in the world, it is paramount that the Centre’s infrastructure supports its efforts in rehabilitating the green sea turtle population — a key element of our cultural identity,” Bryan added.