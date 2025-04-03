Challenger calls out incumbent in feisty GTN forum

Romellia Welcome

(CNS): Romellia Welcome, who is challenging PPM leader and would-be premier Joey Hew, pointed out that as the representative of George Town North, he’s had twelve years to put things right. But the empty promises made were all forgotten after the election, she said at the Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum on Monday. Welcome never missed a chance to challenge Hew’s record and what she said was his failure to help the many people in need in the constituency, even when she sought his support to do so. Read more and comment here.

