CCMI: Voters don’t have enough info on cruise question

George Town Harbour

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ environment is an intrinsic part of its identity and critical to the lives, livelihoods, and lifestyles of Caymanians and residents, the Central Caribbean Marine Institute said in a press release about the potential development of cruise berthing facilities. The independent marine research centre warned that the development and operation of cruise piers could negatively impact beaches that are already eroding, and there isn’t enough science-based evidence about that impact for voters to make an informed decision in the referendum.

The scientists urged caution and warned that there is not enough evidence and data about such a project to justify supporting its development.

“The longer-term impact of the proposed cruise berthing infrastructure and the associated activities that

could impact Cayman’s coastline and marine environment require careful consideration,” the marine researchers said just two weeks before Cayman goes to the polls.

“It is possible that activities such as removal of depositional material, which is an important part of the overall sand budget and contributes to the formation of the beaches, Cayman’s most iconic tourism product, could have substantial detrimental effect.”

CCMI said development and a healthy environment are not mutually exclusive. Effective environmental management does not hinder growth; it is arguably the most important element to ensure continued growth for the future of Cayman. However, with so little information available on the plans for berthing infrastructure, ensuring that these plans include environmental considerations and voting without this information is challenging.

“At present, little to no information about what the cruise berthing project might look like is in the public domain. To date, no draft plans covering location, size, scope, and environmental impact have been released. It is CCMI’s belief that all government and private entities should have a full understanding regarding the impact of human activities on precious coral reef ecosystems and the potential cascading effect that damaging coral reefs will have on our oceans,” the scientists added.

CCMI is not the only non-profit to say that it is not possible to make an informed and evidence-based decision that adequately considers the trade-offs between environmental damage and development to ensure the best outcome for the country. As marine scientists with extensive knowledge of local waters, however, they can say that beach erosion and the loss of coral through bleaching and disease are key issues for Cayman at this time.

“These pressures that threaten key economic sectors and ways of life in our islands only increase the

need for evidence-based decision making, informed by expert scientific advice, to ensure that short-term developmental gain is not prioritised over the long-term well-being of a society that is underpinned by its environment in so many ways,” the marine scientists warned.