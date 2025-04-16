CCMI: Voters don’t have enough info on cruise question
(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ environment is an intrinsic part of its identity and critical to the lives, livelihoods, and lifestyles of Caymanians and residents, the Central Caribbean Marine Institute said in a press release about the potential development of cruise berthing facilities. The independent marine research centre warned that the development and operation of cruise piers could negatively impact beaches that are already eroding, and there isn’t enough science-based evidence about that impact for voters to make an informed decision in the referendum.
The scientists urged caution and warned that there is not enough evidence and data about such a project to justify supporting its development.
“The longer-term impact of the proposed cruise berthing infrastructure and the associated activities that
could impact Cayman’s coastline and marine environment require careful consideration,” the marine researchers said just two weeks before Cayman goes to the polls.
“It is possible that activities such as removal of depositional material, which is an important part of the overall sand budget and contributes to the formation of the beaches, Cayman’s most iconic tourism product, could have substantial detrimental effect.”
CCMI said development and a healthy environment are not mutually exclusive. Effective environmental management does not hinder growth; it is arguably the most important element to ensure continued growth for the future of Cayman. However, with so little information available on the plans for berthing infrastructure, ensuring that these plans include environmental considerations and voting without this information is challenging.
“At present, little to no information about what the cruise berthing project might look like is in the public domain. To date, no draft plans covering location, size, scope, and environmental impact have been released. It is CCMI’s belief that all government and private entities should have a full understanding regarding the impact of human activities on precious coral reef ecosystems and the potential cascading effect that damaging coral reefs will have on our oceans,” the scientists added.
CCMI is not the only non-profit to say that it is not possible to make an informed and evidence-based decision that adequately considers the trade-offs between environmental damage and development to ensure the best outcome for the country. As marine scientists with extensive knowledge of local waters, however, they can say that beach erosion and the loss of coral through bleaching and disease are key issues for Cayman at this time.
“These pressures that threaten key economic sectors and ways of life in our islands only increase the
need for evidence-based decision making, informed by expert scientific advice, to ensure that short-term developmental gain is not prioritised over the long-term well-being of a society that is underpinned by its environment in so many ways,” the marine scientists warned.
Read the full statement here.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Marine Environment, Politics, Science & Nature
I can’t quite understand what is the big deal about the yes and no vote for the port/cruise questions. they are only asking if we are in favor of having a port cruise or not. it’s a simple question, you don’t need to have a whole lot information for that, just vote how ever you want in favor or not in favor of the cruise port.
its pretty ridiculous this question is even being posed to the general public with no information about it. How can voters, even if they want the port, make an informed vote? This question should be removed from the election.
NO. It should not. Voters are being asked yes or no. If yes prevails (God forbid) we can go from there. If no prevails, then the people in charge will say “it wasn’t binding”, but we will know them by their fruit.
Vote No!!
Again
This is not an accident or a coincidence – it is by design, the pro berthing faction saw the public response in 2019 and they have shifted to this position because they have no interest in defending an actual proposal. When they have to actually present a proposal to Cayman they managed to get more people to sign a petition to force a vote than voted for the PPM in that election.
Everyone is aware that there are no details or proposals on the table – the questions we should be focused on are why are the pro berthing groups so terrified of presenting their proposals and why should anyone trust politicians with a blank cheque when at every instance public projects are never delivered on time, always go millions overbudget and almost never deliver the services that were claimed.
That is because they have to use their personal group of companies and contractors to get a piece of the cut. If these projects were handled by the Dart Group, we would have more faith in the sitting and incoming government.
Use the Dart Group for these projects. We already have a solid experience in what they can offer. We just have to look at all of Camana Bay !
I vote yes for a cruise berthing facility in the North Sound
I vote no for a cruise berthing facility in George Town.
Yeah, this is EXACTLY why the pro berthing politicians have included the question on the ballot in the manner that they have. The question of whether the Cayman Islands should pursue cruise berthing facilities provides ZERO information on where, how much it will cost, how it will be funded, etc. They are intentionally being ambiguous so people will simply answer “Yes”, which could mean “Yes, I believe we should if we can afford it” or “Yes, I believe we should if there is no negative impact on the environment”. People, don’t be fooled! If they can’t show the people (who will eventually pay for it and will have to live the consequences of it forever) the details and cost, then vote “NO”!
Idiot – NEVER in North Sound (and GT)…..
Good, keep speaking up!
PPM leaders told you all that anyone needs to know. Stop always trying to stir up trouble. Once PPM are in power and they start the wonderful cruise pier all will be booming again. Have faith and everything will be OK. Vote strait PPM.
F*ck the PPM straight across the board.
It’s not that we don’t have ENOUGH info, we don’t have ANY info! The pro-cruise berthing lobby haven’t put forward a plan as to how the berthing piers would be constructed, no information on how much the project would cost, no information on who would build it and how long it would take, no figures on the proposed increase in cruise ship passengers that would result from building cruise piers, no environmental impact study, and no plan for how the country would pay for it. Nothing. Their new campaign of plastering “Vote Yes” banners all over town is disingenuous at best, and at worse it’s an outright lie. The signs say “Save Cruise Tourism”. Save it from what exactly? The ships that come here currently will continue to come with or without piers, so what exactly needs saving? We as voters need to ask ourselves if we should really vote “Yes” for something that we have absolutely no information on, that is being proposed to us by people that appear to be lying to us that our cruise industry needs “saving”.
I have more than enough information.
Easy Vote – NO we don’t need cruise ship docks. NO we don’t need more cruise ship tourists. NO we don’t need to keep lining the pockets of the few while the environment suffers irreversible damage.
We have a responsibility to the future generations to make long term responsible choices and not instant gratification choices that result in long term suffering.
Just vote NO.
Yet some will still blindly vote YES YES YES!! The only Party pushing this nonsense of a cruise Port is the PPM. If Cayman somehow manages to vote them in, im going to laugh at anyone i hear crying in 2-3 years, anyone homeless in 2-3 years, anyone cant get a job in 2-3, anyone complaining about new status and PR grants, anyone complaining about Traffic etc etc. This Party has had the longest reign in modern day Cayman and a massive portion of the blame on the failings of this country rest solely at their feet.
PS!
I won’t laugh. Not me, but I will remind them of this time, where they had — for a brief moment — an opportunity to express their wishes. 25,000 electors, more or less, to decide the fate of a 100,000 nation. Choose wisely. Think of those dastardly folk who keep continually cropping up, but always do the nation no good.
An upgrade to the cargo port is essential, but we don’t want no stinking mega cruise ships!
If we ban cruise tourism instead of catering to it, do we actually need any upgrades to facilitate cargo if they can use the existing facilities full-time?