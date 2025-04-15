Cayman to promote awareness of hidden disabilities

(L-R) Samantha Sharpe (Behavioural Health, HSA), Anjali Lumley (SATC client), Fallon Ebanks (SATC Transport Lead) and Ollie Bates (SATC Vocational Programme Officer)

(CNS): The Sunrise Adult Training Centre (SATC) and the Sunrise Caring Association (SCA) have joined the international membership of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, a global initiative using a sunflower to signal wearers may need extra assistance, to promote inclusivity and support for individuals with non-visible disabilities. Clients and those wishing to participate will be provided with Sunflower lanyards and products.

“Our vocational team will engage with employment partners to introduce the programme and invite them to become ‘Sunflower Supporters’,” SATC Director Kimberly Voaden said in a press release about the new promotion. “With training and guidance from the Caring Association and partners, these businesses can publicly identify as inclusive and hidden disability-aware. This is a practical step toward making Cayman a more inclusive and neurodiversity-friendly place to live and visit.”

One in six people around the world lives with a disability, and 80% of these are non-visible. Conditions such as autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, nonverbal learning disorders, diabetes, hearing impairment, chronic pain and mental health challenges can significantly impact daily life but often go unnoticed. For individuals wearing the Sunflower, it serves as a subtle cue to colleagues, service providers and the public that additional patience and understanding may be required.

According to the release, the initiative aligns with the Cayman Islands Government’s broader efforts to build awareness and eliminate barriers for individuals with disabilities. Businesses and individuals are urged to create inclusive spaces by displaying the Sunflower logo and providing resources to support the initiative.

Whether it’s navigating daily tasks or accessing services, the HD Sunflower ensures that people with non-visible disabilities can participate fully in their communities. By joining this initiative, the SATC is not only raising awareness but also setting a powerful example across the Cayman Islands.

SCA Chair Deirdre Billes thanked its supporters, including David Gordon, Ocorian and the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange, whose recent donations allowed the SCA to enhance the services provided and to purchase Sunflower lanyards to give freely to people with hidden disabilities who wish to take part.

She said the SCA could “now assist participating businesses and service providers with training and the procurement of Sunflower lanyards and other merchandise”.

Donor David Gordon said he felt compelled to help after Voaden delivered a presentation about the initiative at his local Church. “I was immediately intrigued by how straightforward yet powerful it could be for us to get involved and help others through it. The introduction of the Sunflower lanyard will enhance the experience of both residents and visitors in the Cayman Islands,” he added.

Social Development Minister Kenneth Bryan said the initiative was a “monumental step forward” for Cayman’s residents with non-visible disabilities to feel empowered and supported in all areas of their lives. “I commend the Sunrise Adult Training Centre for their leadership and dedication to championing this important cause,” he added.

Visit the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower website for more information or to request HD Sunflower training for your organisation. Or call the Sunrise Adult Training Centre at 949 3330 or email infoSATC@gov.ky





