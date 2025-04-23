Cayman political parties

Ezra writes: Our political sphere has risen to new heights; in the upcoming election, there will be three political parties in the fray. Of the three, there is one which has had a trajectory of winning and screwing up with loyal blindfolded members who either are part of the KT old pose or are receivers of the CUC, Fosters, etc vouchers on a regular basis.

This PPM grouping has an edge by way of longevity and indoctrination practices, as well as a deep war chest sponsored by its cabal of developers, whom they cater to as part of their governance process. Read more and comment here.

