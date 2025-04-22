Cayman filmmaker takes up new commissioner post

Brittany Kelly

(CNS): Brittany Kelly has been appointed as the new Film Commissioner for the Cayman Islands Film Commission (CIFC). She will be responsible for managing the administrative functions of the commission secretariat as well as strategic planning, partnership development and marketing and promotions, officials said. An award-winning writer/producer with experience in the film industry both here and overseas, Kelly was based in Los Angeles before returning home to take up this post.

Kelly has worked with notable production companies, including Will Smith’s media company, Westbrook Inc., in production and financial coordination, according to a release announcing her appointment. She has worked in London, where she gained a Postgraduate Diploma in Film Production from the London Film Academy.

“Film is my first love and Cayman is my home,” she said. “I am incredibly honoured to return home to step into the role of Film Commissioner and to bring my experience in storytelling, production, and cultural advocacy to this position. As a Caymanian filmmaker, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible talent and potential within our creative community, and I’m excited to champion local and international collaborations that will elevate our industry.

“I look forward to working alongside our filmmakers, the Department of Tourism, the Ministry of Tourism and Ports, the CIFC, other government agencies and private sector partners to build a film industry that is both creatively and economically sustainable,” she added.

Kelly said she wanted to foster an environment where local artists, crew and productions can thrive, showcasing Cayman as a premier destination for film while preserving the authenticity of its own unique stories.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the film industry represents a powerful avenue for economic diversification.

“By leveraging our unique landscapes, skilled professionals and rich cultural heritage, the Cayman Islands can be positioned as a premier destination for film production, creating long-term opportunities for Caymanian participation in this dynamic and lucrative global sector,” Bryan said. “I extend my warmest congratulations to our new film commissioner as she steps into this vital role and look forward to the further development of a vibrant, sustainable film industry in our Islands under her stewardship.”

CIFC Chairman Frank E. Flowers said her passion, experience and vision were exactly what the local industry needed. “We are confident that under her leadership, the Cayman Islands will continue to grow as a dynamic hub for film and creative production,” he said, adding that she joins at a pivotal moment and the launch of a production incentive program.

“We’re especially excited about the potential for increased job creation and hands-on opportunities for young Caymanians to pursue film and television. We look forward to supporting her and seeing all that she will accomplish,” Flowers added.

Tourism Director Rosa Harris said Kelly’s impressive background made her the ideal person to lead the secretariat. “Brittany’s expertise will be invaluable to our strategy as we continue to promote the Cayman Islands as a destination of choice for film and media production,” she stated in the release.