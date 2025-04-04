Cayman braces for impact of Trump’s tariff war
(CNS): The Cayman Islands hasn’t escaped the shots fired by the United States this week in President Donald Trump’s tariff war. Despite having a huge trade deficit in favour of the US, Cayman and a number of small islands, including some in the Antarctic with large populations of penguins but no people, have become targets for the tariffs that will come into effect tomorrow.
While the 10% tariff on the tiny amount of goods Cayman exports to the US will have little impact, the wider global tariffs will push up the cost of living here since more than 80% of the goods imported come via the US. Goods that originate in other countries will have tariffs applied and will, therefore, be more expensive.
Many residents already struggling with the rising cost of living may now find that even the basic necessities of life are unaffordable.
Although the US remains the largest economy in the history of the world, the Trump administration insists that it is “being treated unfairly” in the global marketplace. It is impossible to predict the outcome of the tariff war, which economists say makes no sense, or what Trump’s next move will be.
On Friday, Trump was already contradicting the official White House line when he told reporters on Air Force One that he is open to negotiations on reducing tariffs if countries make a “phenomenal” offer.
While the tariffs have not come as a surprise to anyone, dealing with them will be very difficult for the Cayman government. It has limited tools to manipulate the local economy and help alleviate the already crippling inflation here.
Some candidates on the campaign trail have talked about sourcing food from other jurisdictions, investing in backyard farming and cutting healthcare and CUC costs, which might alleviate the burden somewhat, but in the broader scheme of things, the cost of everything is going to go up again.
The tariffs will also increase the cost of doing business, which means that services as well as goods will cost more. The construction sector is expected to be the hardest hit of local sectors. The 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum will compound the already very high building costs, which will push up property prices in a market that is already beyond the reach of most Caymanians.
Higher tariffs on Chinese-built ships may also push up global shipping costs — another factor that could result in higher prices, given the jurisdiction’s dependence on cargo vessels to bring all necessary items, from air conditioners to vegetables.
Flying to Canada? yeah…that is going to flop in the medium term. What CIG needs to do is negotiate a bond for bail outs. Those Canadian banks are in deep trouble
Oh my, now we have to all endure the panic of the Liberal Europeans and the Canadians.
“The U.S. domestic shrimp industry has been on a downward trajectory for decades now as a direct result of the unfair trade in the overseas aquaculture industry for growing shrimp overseas,” Bosarge said. “And these tariffs threw us a lifeline that we needed to hopefully live to fight another day in our industry in this country.”
The domestic shrimp industry in the Gulf and South Atlantic has seen the value of the shrimp it catches drop significantly, with NOAA Fisheries data showing it has gone from $522 million in 2021 to $269 million in 2023, according to the Southern Shrimp Alliance, a trade organization representing shrimp fishermen, processors and other stakeholders from eight states.
the bigger concern will be when prices dont come back down after the tariffs end or change. we all know how prices go, always rise immediately but shrink extremely slowly.
trump…proof that not everyone deserves a vote.
democracy died with his first election.
shun trump supporters….don’t do business with them…don’t socialise with them…. until they admit their mistake.
but fools never admit their mistakes.
How tolerant and open-minded…
Anything from his supporters here in Cayman? Ready to pay more?
they quiet for now…but will never admit trump is wrong.
classic cult and one of the worst scams in history.
what exactly am i paying more for? my weekly groceries are made in america – maybe if i was building a house or something, i may have problems but I am quite confident in the long term plan – during COVID, it became obvious how much the USA relies on world trade and i believe its better that the USA can be independent – I also see the benefits of this long term to the overall prosperity of the usa – I am absolutely fine with it – couldnt be happier – Trump is doing everything that I voted for, everything he said he was going to – this is what i voted for
Obviously too numb & thick to feel the noose tightening around your neck😉
Yes, if it means rebooting the world’s largest economy to be more efficient and productive. Which will trickle down to the Caribbean tourism market very quickly.
Yes, that trickle will become a drip and then completely dry up soon. You must believe the earth is flat too. Poor you.
Guys you can’t turn back the clock, manufacturing has moved on. You want to build microwaves in the US be ready for a unit to cost $500 no $100, you want clothing to be made in the US be ready to pay $80 a T-shirt, the economics just didn’t work to manufacture low price items in a developed country unless the consumer pays way more. These tariffs have been seemingly calculated on the back of a napkin with min thinking. Trumps a joke the world sees him as an idiot no no worse he’s a puppet for people that really don’t care about us ‘normal’ people.
lets start flying Cayman Airways to other cities in Canada to take advantage of the lack of interest in Canadians wishing to visit the 3rd world of the USA. Also, we should get Foster’s to order more from Waitrose and other non US supplies. PLEASE!
hello 157
How about getting Cayman Airways to stop being subsidized by Government that is all borrowed money!! Get your financial house in order first before dumping ON and trashing America!!