US President Donald Trump

(CNS): The Cayman Islands hasn’t escaped the shots fired by the United States this week in President Donald Trump’s tariff war. Despite having a huge trade deficit in favour of the US, Cayman and a number of small islands, including some in the Antarctic with large populations of penguins but no people, have become targets for the tariffs that will come into effect tomorrow.

While the 10% tariff on the tiny amount of goods Cayman exports to the US will have little impact, the wider global tariffs will push up the cost of living here since more than 80% of the goods imported come via the US. Goods that originate in other countries will have tariffs applied and will, therefore, be more expensive.

Many residents already struggling with the rising cost of living may now find that even the basic necessities of life are unaffordable.

Although the US remains the largest economy in the history of the world, the Trump administration insists that it is “being treated unfairly” in the global marketplace. It is impossible to predict the outcome of the tariff war, which economists say makes no sense, or what Trump’s next move will be.

On Friday, Trump was already contradicting the official White House line when he told reporters on Air Force One that he is open to negotiations on reducing tariffs if countries make a “phenomenal” offer.

While the tariffs have not come as a surprise to anyone, dealing with them will be very difficult for the Cayman government. It has limited tools to manipulate the local economy and help alleviate the already crippling inflation here.

Some candidates on the campaign trail have talked about sourcing food from other jurisdictions, investing in backyard farming and cutting healthcare and CUC costs, which might alleviate the burden somewhat, but in the broader scheme of things, the cost of everything is going to go up again.

The tariffs will also increase the cost of doing business, which means that services as well as goods will cost more. The construction sector is expected to be the hardest hit of local sectors. The 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum will compound the already very high building costs, which will push up property prices in a market that is already beyond the reach of most Caymanians.

Higher tariffs on Chinese-built ships may also push up global shipping costs — another factor that could result in higher prices, given the jurisdiction’s dependence on cargo vessels to bring all necessary items, from air conditioners to vegetables.