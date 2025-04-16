Campaign environment promises could be hard to keep

(CNS): Now that all three parties have finally published their manifestos, voters can compare the promises being made by all of them in relation to the issues of concern. However, election promises made on the campaign trail are rarely fulfilled in their entirety and can often prove hard to keep. The problem of over-development and its impact on the Cayman Islands’ natural resources remains a real concern for voters, and all three parties are claiming they’ll protect the environment. But how they really measure up is not what’s in the manifestos, but what isn’t. Read more and comment here.

