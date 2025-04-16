CAL plane grounded after bird strike damages wing

Cayman Airways B737-8 (photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): A possible bird strike was identified during a routine post-flight inspection on Cayman Airways KX852 flight to Panama on Monday after the aircraft had landed safely, officials said. The strike resulted in damage to the leading edge of the aircraft’s right wing. While initial assessments suggested only minimal impact, officials said the airline has temporarily grounded the plane as a precaution and is working closely with the aircraft manufacturer to conduct a thorough evaluation before returning it to service.

In a press release, the airline said that passengers were returned to Grand Cayman with minimal disruption, after it dispatched a replacement crew and aircraft from its B737-8 fleet to operate the return service at around 10:3opm Monday night. All affected passengers were supported by Cayman Airways agents in Panama throughout the delayed departure.

“The airline extends its sincere apologies to its valued passengers for any inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience and understanding,” CAL said in a press release.