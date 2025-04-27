Body found in SafeHaven confirmed as missing man

Channing Williams

(CNS): The RCIPS has said that the body pulled from the water at SafeHaven last week is Channing Williams (39), from George Town, who was reported missing by his family on Monday, 21 April, after he did not return home following a boat trip with friends on Sunday. He was last seen at the George Town Yacht Club that evening, but his body was found much further north, off the shore of the marina on Tuesday morning. Williams was identified following a forensic investigation.

The police have begun an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death, and detectives are seeking assistance from witnesses who may have seen or interacted with Williams on Sunday, 20 April.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers.