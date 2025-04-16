Blake sues jailed Watson for $100k legal fees loan

Canover Watson (left) and Bruce Blake

(CNS): Bruce Blake, a former vice president of the Cayman Islands Football Association, is suing his one-time close friend and business associate, Canover Watson, a former treasurer of CIFA, for $100,000 that he claims he loaned him for his legal fees back in 2014. Blake said he had an oral agreement with Watson and sent him the money in November that year, which Watson confirmed he had received. At the time, Watson was charged with corruption offences in relation to the hospital CarePay scandal.

Watson was eventually found guilty of five of the seven counts in 2016 and was jailed for seven years. He was also found to have benefited to the tune of more than $5 million from the fraud, which the prosecution sought to collect through the proceeds of crime law, taking most of his assets.

Watson was jailed again in 2023 in a CONCACAF fraud case. This time, Blake was also jailed but received a lesser sentence than Watson, as they were convicted of different offences. While Blake was given a two-year sentence for false accounting, Watson was handed an eight-year term for a long list of offences and remains at HMP Northward.

However, Blake is claiming that Watson never repaid the debt to his former CIFA colleague, and the legal papers were served to him in prison earlier this month.

Blakes stated in the documents that he issued a demand for the loan to be paid back in October last year, which was also delivered to the jail. According to the statement of claim, Watson has not responded to Blake’s demand letter, and no payments have been made on the outstanding debt.

Despite Watson’s incarceration and the seizure by the crown of his assets, Blake is seeking the court’s help in getting his money back, along with the accumulated interests, which is approaching another $25,000.