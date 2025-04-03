Beyond the breaking point: carrying capacity exceeded

Michelle Lockwood, CPR Cayman, writes: As the cruise berthing referendum approaches on 30 April 2025, it is crucial for the residents of the Cayman Islands to consider the concept of carrying capacity in evaluating the potential development of a cruise berthing facility. Carrying capacity refers to the maximum number of individuals an area can support without experiencing environmental degradation, adverse effects on the local community, or a decline in visitor satisfaction.

Types of Carrying Capacity

Physical Carrying Capacity: This pertains to the maximum number of people or vehicles that can physically fit into a space. For the Cayman Islands, this involves determining how many cruise tourists can comfortably co-exist in popular areas such as George Town, Stingray City, the Turtle Centre, and other attractions. Notably, Stingray City often operates at its limit, affecting both visitor enjoyment and the well-being of the marine life.

Economic Carrying Capacity: This examines the extent to which the local economy can support tourism without negatively impacting residents’ quality of life. While tourism can boost revenue, it can also lead to inflation and increased costs for locals. Additionally, the strain on public services and infrastructure, such as waste management and road maintenance, can escalate with higher tourist numbers.

Biophysical Carrying Capacity: This focuses on the environment’s ability to withstand tourism development without significant ecological damage. The construction of a cruise berthing facility may necessitate the removal of coral reefs and disrupt marine habitats, threatening species that are vital to the local ecosystem and traditional Caymanian activities like fishing.

Social Carrying Capacity: This relates to the impact of tourism on the social fabric and well-being of the community. An influx of tourists can lead to overcrowded public spaces, increased traffic congestion, and restricted access to beaches for residents. Over time, these changes can alter the character of the islands and affect the daily lives of locals.

Current and Projected Tourism Numbers

Proposals suggest increasing cruise tourist arrivals to between 16,000 and 18,000 per day, potentially resulting in 3.84 million to 6.57 million visitors annually. This is a significant rise from the current figures and raises concerns about whether the Cayman Islands’ infrastructure and environment can accommodate such numbers without adverse effects.

It is worth noting that the PWC Outline Business Case commissioned by the Department of Tourism recommended that the carrying capacity is approximately 2.1 million cruise passengers “to maintain the delicate equilibrium between cruise and overnight tourism”. We reached 1.9 million in 2019, at the height of cruise tourism.

Global Perspectives on Tourism Management

Other destinations have faced challenges with managing tourism to prevent overcrowding and environmental degradation. For instance, Texas state parks are addressing overcrowding by investing in additional land to expand their capacity. Similarly, Bermuda is exploring ways to attract tourists interested in longer stays and sustainable experiences to balance economic benefits with environmental preservation.

How many are we inviting to our house?

Imagine you have a beautiful, small, modest house, and you decide to have a party to showcase your home. You invite ten people, but soon there are more and more people till you are far beyond the limits of your home. Now you’re concerned about the stress on your beautiful garden being trampled in, your delicate treasures in your house being broken.

At what point did it get out of hand? As the host, you probably aren’t enjoying yourself, worrying about all these things. Your attention is focused on not having enough restrooms, accessibility and food to accommodate the extra guests.

This is what we mean by carrying capacity. A comfortable number of visitors to stay enjoyable for cruise, stayover and locals. This is our home, and we need to establish how many visitors we want to continue to enjoy our island.

As you approach the referendum, it’s essential to weigh the potential benefits of a cruise berthing facility against the possible impacts on the Cayman Islands’ carrying capacity. Consider how increased tourism might affect not only the environment and infrastructure but also the unique social and cultural fabric that defines the Caymanian way of life.

Remember, while the government referendum is non-binding, it will likely form a part of tourism policy. Ensure that the government understands the true will of the people. Vote ‘no’, as we cannot afford to leave this in the hands of the government to decide.