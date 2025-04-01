Battle for open WBN seat heats up over ‘crises’

West Bay North candidates

(CNS): Rolston Anglin, who was the youngest candidate when he was first elected to office in 2000 when he was 28, was the oldest candidate and the only one to have served in political office at the Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum on Friday night. In the fight for the open seat of West Bay North, he is facing three of this election cycle’s youngest candidates. Read more here and comment.

